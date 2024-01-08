Winter storm warning, advisory issued for KC area. Here’s where heaviest snow to fall

Periods of moderate to heavy, wet snow from a cross-country winter storm is expected to fall across parts of the Kansas City region Monday into Tuesday, but not everyone will see the large snowfall totals, the National Weather Service said.

The greatest amounts of snowfall from the storm is expected to be along and north of U.S. 36 highway in the St. Joseph area, where between 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible, the weather service. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

A winter storm warning for that area goes in effect from 9 a.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the weather service warned. “Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

Meanwhile a winter weather advisory has been issued for areas south of U.S. 36 highway where potential snowfall totals drop off rapidly, according to the weather service. The advisory is in effect from noon Monday until 6 p.m.

In the Kansas City metro area, some uncertainty remains in the forecast primarily due to a layer of warmer temperatures that might limit the snow’s ability to stick to the ground as it falls, the weather service said. Between 3 and 6 inches of snow is expected.

Meanwhile, areas in the southern part of the Kansas City area and further south, could see even less. Butler, Missouri, could see between a trace and 2 inches of snow.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the weather service advised. “Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.”

Rain has already began falling in eastern Kansas. While primarily snow is expected to fall across northern Missouri, a mix of rain and snow or mostly rain is expected in the Kansas City metro and along Interstate 70, the weather service said.

The precipitation is expected to continue through Tuesday evening, with snow ending between noon and 3 p.m. in eastern Kansas, 3 and 6 p.m. in the Kansas City area and western Missouri, and 6 to 9 p.m. in central Missouri.

Another round of accumulating snow will be possible late Thursday into Friday, the weather service said. That storm will be followed by bitterly cold air, which will send temperatures plunging into the teens. Overnight temperatures are expected to range from the single digits below zero to the the single digits above zero.

