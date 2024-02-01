Winter Storm Warning: Atmospheric rivers to drench California, flood watch issued for Sierra foothills in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An atmospheric river is set to pass through and drench California with rain and cover mountain ranges with snow. In Kern County, residents can expect rain and snow levels to drop as officials issue warnings and watches related to the pending storm.

17 News’ Kevin Charette said Kern County is set to experience back-to-back storms with the first expected to arrive Wednesday evening lasting through Friday, while another storm system is set to arrive late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Kern expected to receive an inch of rain Thursday

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada which includes mountain areas of Kernville and northern Kern County mountain areas. Officials said areas between 5,000 and 6,000 feet may see anywhere from a foot to 2 feet of snow. The warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall is expected during the first wave of storms beginning Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Flood Watch for foothills of the Sierra Nevada including areas of Kernville and Lake Isabella.

17 News’ Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette said the valley floor in Kern County may see anywhere from a half inch to .75 inches of rain on Thursday and Friday. Mountain areas may see anywhere from .75 inches to an inch or more. There is a 30% chance of more than an inch of rain in the forecast.

One forecast model showed the Tehachapi area possibly receiving up to an inch of snow and Frazier Park may see up to 16 inches of snow through Monday.

‘Impactful’ atmospheric river likely to bring heavy rain to California

Forecasters at the weather service said minor flooding may occur in roads and creeks, while mudslides are possible in canyon areas and steep hillsides. The watch is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

Local and state officials urged residents and motorists to avoid trying to drive through flooded roads. Caltrans said motorists should not try to drive around any positioned barriers or warning signs in roads.

Weather officials warned that travel may be difficult during the storm and road closures are possible due to flooding. Motorists are advised to slow down and maintain a safe distance between their vehicle and the one in front of them on the road.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.