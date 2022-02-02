Winter Storm Warning For Avon, Avon Lake + COVID-19 Update

Hello, neighbors! Stay warm, folks. The weather is set to turn nasty in Avon and Avon Lake.

First, today's weather:

Snow; some ice early. High: 34 Low: 29.

Here are the top stories in Avon-Avon Lake today:

A winter storm warning has been issued for much of northern Ohio, including Avon and Avon Lake. Between 9 and 14 inches of snow could fall between Wednesday night and Friday morning. (Avon-Avon Lake Patch) We've rounded up the latest homes to hit the market in Avon and Avon Lake. Let's go house hunting! (Avon-Avon Lake Patch) The latest COVID-19 data for Lorain County shows fewer than 1,000 cases were reported countywide last week. See how many came from your community. (Chronicle Telegram)

Today in Avon-Avon Lake:

Republican Breakfast: Director David Blevins (8:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Avon Lake City Schools: "Each month artwork from students around our schools is on display at the Board of Education office. February artwork comes from the talented students at Eastview Elementary School. Dana Eckert is the art teacher. Student artwork includes..." (Facebook)

Support Avon Schools: "Thank you Avon Volleyball team for making valentines for local nursing homes. The residents are going to LOVE them. #AvonInspires" (Facebook)

City of Avon Lake, OH: "The City-Wide Ward meeting will once again be virtual. It will be held on Tuesday, February 8th at 7PM. The meeting will be aired live on the City website (www.AvonLake.org City Facebook page, City Twitter account (@AvonLakeCity), and AL..." (Facebook)

Avon/Avon Lake Community Resource Services: "We are very excited to announce the new date for the Annual CRS Charity Ball!! Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 2, 2022. All details including how to purchase your tickets can be found at CRS2022.givesmart.com" (Facebook)

