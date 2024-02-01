Winter storm warning issued for Coconino County

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a winter storm warning for Coconino County starting at 2:02 p.m. Feb. 1. The warning expires at 3 a.m. Feb. 2.

Heavy snow is expected above 7,000 feet. Expected are total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches above 7,000 feet, with 1 to 4 inches possible down to 6,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph also are expected.

Areas expected to be impacted are above 7,000 feet ― eastern Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains, near Alpine, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low and Whiteriver.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible, the weather service says. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or eveningcommute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Showers are expected to initially start out as rain Thursday afternoon, then transition over to snow Thursday evening. A period of moderate to heavy snow is then expectedlate Thursday night into early Friday afternoon.

Snow is forecast from 8 p.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday.

Alpine is expected to get 3 to 5 inches of snow; Forest Lakes, 10 to 16 inches; Heber-Overgaard, 1 to 3 inches; Pinetop-Lakeside, 4 to 8 inches; Show Low, 1 to 3 inches.

How to protect plants

When temperatures freeze, there is a possibility that exposed plants can be damaged.

The National Weather Service recommends:

Bringing sensitive plants indoors.

Covering outdoor plants with different materials, such as frost cloth, blankets, towels, cardboard boxes, liquid frost protection and Styrofoam cups on cactus.

How to keep pipes from bursting

When temperatures drop to freezing conditions, pipes have the potential to burst because of expansion of water. Burst pipes are one of the most common causes of property damage during freezing weather, according to Consumer Reports.

According to the American Red Cross and the weather service, here is how to prepare:

If there are water supply lines in the garage, keep your garage doors closed.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate closer to the plumbing.

Let cold water drip from the faucet connected to pipes that are exposed outdoors or in unheated interior areas.

Cover exposed pipes.

