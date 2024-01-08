Winter storm warning issued for Kansas City as southern shift means more snow for metro

The Kansas City area is now under a winter storm warning after a southern shift in the storm’s track has sent the expected snowfall for the metro inching higher.

Previously, Kansas City was under a winter storm advisory. But at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service placed Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas and Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph and Jackson counties under the storm warning.

The area is now expected to get 4 to 7 inches of snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph is also possible, which could produce patches of blowing snow, which could significantly reduce visibility, according to the weather service.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the weather service said. The morning and evening commutes could be impacted by hazardous road conditions.

Residents are advised to stay off the roads and to only venture out if necessary.

Weather watches and warnings

