Winter storm warning issued for North Jersey Monday into Tuesday. Here are tips on prep

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for heavy snow in northeastern New Jersey starting late Monday night.

The storm will start after midnight in northern New Jersey as a mix of rain and snow closer to the coast, but will be all snow for the more interior areas of the region, such as Passaic County, said Jim Connolly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The snow will continue into Tuesday morning before tapering off in the later afternoon, said Connolly.

Marvin Ave like most of Hackensack is covered in snow on Tuesday Jan. 16, 2024.

In Bergen County, the snowfall is predicted to range from 9 inches in the northwest to 2 inches toward the southeast part of the county. In Passaic County, the snowfall is predicted to range from 10 inches in the northwest to 3 inches in the southeast, he said.

The National Weather Service also has predicted a total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches, with winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour, in Sussex County, with snow expected to start at 6 p.m. Monday and continue into 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A total snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches is expected to start at 1 a.m. on Tuesday to 6 p.m. in some parts of northeast New Jersey, southeast New York and all of interior southern Connecticut.

Travel could be very difficult and the hazardous conditions are likely to impact the Tuesday morning commute, according to the NWS. Those who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency, the service suggested. Commuters should also check with local Departments of Transportation for the latest road conditions.

Staying safe at home during a storm

As any weather expert will attest, the best way to be safe in a storm is to stay home until it passes and workers have time to clear the roads. Here are some tips to protect yourself and others around the house:

Get snow supplies ready: Make sure items such as snowblowers, shovels and sidewalk salt are purchased and easily accessible ahead of the storm.

Protect pets: Bring dogs, cats and other furry friends inside when temperatures drop or conditions worsen. For farm owners with livestock, ensure the animals have a strong shelter with warm bedding and adequate food and water.

Test alarms: There are many different heat sources that can cause a fire or release carbon monoxide into the home if not used properly. Check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they are working and have fresh batteries.

Use heaters safely: Keep anything flammable at least 3 feet away from heating equipment like a furnace or portable space heater. Remember to turn off portable heaters when leaving the room or going to bed, and never use the oven to heat a home.

Be prepared on the road

Some residents are unable to stay home during a snowstorm. For those who must be out, keep these road safety tips in mind:

Clear snow off the rooftop. Motorists who fail to do so face fines of $25 to $75, according to the Attorney General's Office, and those amounts can rise much higher if flying snow causes injury or property damage.

Drive behind a larger vehicle, ideally a snowplow or truck, and follow its taillights through the snow.

Accelerate and brake slowly while driving. Try to keep a constant speed when going uphill to avoid losing traction and sliding back down.

Do not try to quickly accelerate if the vehicle gets stuck, as the spinning tires will smooth out the snow. Instead, slowly accelerate and back up to condense the snow and gain traction.

Keep a shovel and emergency supply kit in case a vehicle gets stranded. The kit should include jumper cables, a flashlight, warm clothes, bottled water and non-perishable snacks.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: With winter storm warning issued for North Jersey, ideas to prep