Winter storm warning issued for Pima County

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Pima County starting at 1:20 p.m. Feb. 1. The warning expires at 11 p.m. Feb. 2.

Heavy snow was expected from 8 p.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches above 7,000 feet and 12 to 18 inches above 8,000 feet were expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph also were expected.

Impacted areas include the White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee counties, Galiuro and Pinaleno mountains and Catalina and Rincon mountains.

Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Snow levels include 7,500 feet Thursday evening, dropping to 6,000 feet Friday morning through Friday evening, then down to 4,500-5,000 feet Saturday morning.

How to protect plants

When temperatures freeze, there is a possibility that exposed plants can be damaged.

The National Weather Service recommends:

Bringing sensitive plants indoors.

Covering outdoor plants with different materials, such as frost cloth, blankets, towels, cardboard boxes, liquid frost protection and Styrofoam cups on cactus.

How to keep pipes from bursting

When temperatures drop to freezing conditions, pipes have the potential to burst because of expansion of water. Burst pipes are one of the most common causes of property damage during freezing weather, according to Consumer Reports.

According to the American Red Cross and the weather service, here is how to prepare:

If there are water supply lines in the garage, keep your garage doors closed.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate closer to the plumbing.

Let cold water drip from the faucet connected to pipes that are exposed outdoors or in unheated interior areas.

Cover exposed pipes.

This article was generated by The Arizona Republic and USA TODAY Network using data released by the National Weather Service. It was edited by a staff member.

