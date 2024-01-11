Winter storm warning issued for southwest Minnesota, northwest Iowa

Jan. 11—REGIONAL — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest Minnesota, northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota from noon Thursday through Friday night.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are possible, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds are expected to gust as high as 40 miles per hour by Friday afternoon.

The snow is expected to arrive in southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa late this afternoon and evening. Friday's predicted winds could create a ground blizzard, making travel very difficult to impossible by Friday afternoon.

Wind chills are anticipated to dip to -25 on Friday, which could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Area school districts, businesses, churches and organizations are encouraged to sign up for The Globe's new, free weather announcements listings to be posted at dglobe.com.

The online announcements page (www.dglobe.com/announcements) is designed to keep the public informed about weather and other public-interest notices, in real time, from a wide range of organizations and activities: schools, daycare centers, colleges, civic groups, government offices, businesses, sporting events, medical facilities and more.

These notices can provide details of delays and closures for the public.

To request access to a portal to enter information, visit

https://notices.dglobe.com/request-access/

During severe weather and other notable events, the notices will automatically publish to The Globe's website as a reader service.