Winter storm warning issued for western, central Maine

Dec. 3—The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a winter storm warning for most of western, central and northern Maine.

Forecasters said snowy roads could make for a treacherous commute Monday morning in those parts of the state. The storm warning will remain in effect until 1 p.m. Monday.

Some areas, including the region around Rangeley, could to see up to 12 inches of snow Sunday night into Monday. Between 5 and 10 inches of snow are expected in the Greenville and Bangor regions.

Portland and coastal areas will dodge the snow Monday, with the forecast calling for mostly rain. Little or no snow accumulation is expected in Portland.

But regions inland and farther north should see plowable snow and potentially dangerous driving conditions, the weather service warned.

"Periods of moderate snow and low visibility will be the biggest hazards," the NWS said in its winter storm warning. "The potential exists for snowbands that will bring periods of locally heavy snowfall tonight (Sunday) which will lead to rapid snow accumulations and extremely dangerous travel conditions."

Central Maine Power issued an advisory Sunday, saying heavy, wet snow could lead to outages in some areas.