Winter storm warning in Newport County: Parking bans, school closures announced

With a winter storm warning in effect for Tuesday in Newport County, communities across the area are beginning to take precautions.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow totaling 4-8 inches is expected with winds gusting as high as 50 mph across the region.

In the Newport area, the NWS reports a chance of rain starting after 2 a.m. Tuesday and mixing with snow after 5 a.m. Little or no snow accumulation is expected at that time, however as rain and snow becomes all snow after 11 a.m. totals could reach 2 to 4 inches.

The NWS reported Monday afternoon that the heaviest snow is expected between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. across southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

Here's a look at storm-related cancellations and parking from across Newport County.

NEWPORT

The city of Newport has issued a mandatory Parking Ban from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 due to impending winter weather.

In order to help facilitate the city’s snow removal efforts, Newport residents are being urged to take advantage of free parking at the Gateway Center, Mary Street, and Touro Street parking lots during the storm. Alternatively, residents are also encouraged to request the use of a neighbor’s driveway to secure off street parking to keep vehicles off the roadways.

In addition, residents are advised that there will be a one-day delay for all TUESDAY through FRIDAY trash and recycling collections and the Waste Management Transfer Station will be closed on Tuesday.

PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT ANY MOTOR VEHICLES PARKED ON THE FOLLOWING STREETS ONE-HALF HOURS AFTER THE PARKING BAN BEGINS MAY BE SUBJECT TO TOW:

Annandale Road, Bellevue Avenue: (Kay Street to Bowery St), Bedlow Avenue, Bliss Road, Broadway, Coggeshall Avenue, East Bowery Street, Farewell Street, Friendship Street, Gibbs Avenue, Gould Street, Kay Street, Powell Avenue, Spring Street, Summer Street, Thames Street, Third Street, Warner Street, Washington Street, Washington Square, West Marlboro Street, West Narragansett Avenue, William Street, and Van Zandt Avenue, from J.T. Connell Memorial Road East to Malbone Road.

Once the storm passes, residents and business owners are reminded to shovel any sidewalks adjacent to their property within four hours of the storm’s conclusion. Newport was designed to be a walkable city and keeping clear paths for pedestrians after it snows is a responsibility that all property owners share. For more information about the City’s snow preparations, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/Snow

Edward King House: Due to the impending winter weather conditions programs and services at the EKH will be canceled for Tuesday and will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

MIDDLETOWN

The town of Middletown has implemented a parking ban starting at 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14. There will be no parking on any road in town during this time. Residents and businesses are reminded to clear their sidewalks in accordance with Town Ordinance 94.01. Your cooperation is very much appreciated. Thank you.

Town Ordinance § 94.01 OWNERS TO REMOVE SNOW, DEBRIS FROM SIDEWALKS.Whenever a sidewalk or portion thereof shall become encumbered with snow, ice, mud, obstruction or debris, it shall be the duty of the owner, occupant or person in charge of the property abutting upon such sidewalk to remove the same during daylight or before 9:00 a.m. after the falling of snow during darkness. In complying with the foregoing requirements, no person shall use any pick, axe or other sharp tool or implement which could cause damage to the sidewalk.

Middletown schools closed on Tuesday.

The Middletown Senior Center will also be closed on Tuesday.

PORTSMOUTH

Parking ban in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Portsmouth schools closed. No distance learning.

TIVERTON

Parking ban in effect from midnight Tuesday until further notice.

LITTLE COMPTON

Virtual learning day for schools.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Newport County snow storm: school closures, parking bans