Winter Storm Warning: Southern California braces for extreme conditions

LOS ANGELES - A formidable winter storm is set to sweep through Southern California, particularly impacting the I-5 corridor on Wednesday and Thursday. The approaching system is expected to bring high winds, heavy snowfall, and coastal threats, prompting warnings and advisories across the region.

Wednesday, as a storm system advances from the north, winds are forecasted to intensify, reaching gusts of 50-80 mph. Snowfall is projected to commence, accumulating 2-5 inches along the I-5 corridor in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Visibility on the 5 Freeway may be severely reduced to near-zero, posing potential hazards for commuters. In other areas, damaging winds akin to recent events are anticipated, accompanied by high surf and the looming threat of coastal flooding through Thursday morning.

Watches/Warnings/Advisories:

High Wind Warning: In effect from Wednesday 4:00 p.m. to Thursday 4:00 p.m. for Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino counties. Gusts up to 70 mph expected.

Wind Advisory: Effective from Tuesday 10:00 a.m. through Wednesday 4:00 p.m. for Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties. Gusts up to 55 mph expected.

High Surf Advisory: Issued from Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to Thursday 3:00 p.m. for Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties' west-facing beaches. Surf heights of 6-9 ft. for Los Angeles and Ventura counties and 12-17 ft. for Santa Barbara County. Dangerous rip currents are anticipated.

Coastal Flood Advisory: In effect from Thursday 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Coastal low-lying areas are likely to experience flooding from sea water.

Winter Storm Warning: Effective from Wednesday 4:00 p.m. to Thursday 12:00 p.m. for Ventura and Los Angeles counties along the I-5 corridor. Anticipated conditions include 2-5 inches of snow, gusts up to 80 mph, blowing snow, and near-zero visibility.

Downtown L.A. Official High Temp: 63 degrees

Weather Timeline:

Wednesday: Winter storm conditions expected on the I-5 corridor, causing travel problems. Chances of rain and snow with gusty, damaging winds, high surf, and a likelihood of coastal flooding. West of the mountains, areas over 3500 ft. could see 1-5 inches of accumulation.

Friday through Saturday: A gradual warming and drying trend.

Sunday: Slight chances of rain and windy conditions.

Monday: A slow warming trend is expected, bringing temperatures back to average.

Residents and commuters are advised to stay informed and exercise caution, especially on the I-5 corridor, where winter storm conditions may lead to possible closures.