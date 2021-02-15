Winter Storm Warning: 'Travel will become difficult, if not impossible,' experts say
Feb. 15—A winter storm is expected to bring total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches through Tuesday and create "extremely hazardous" travel conditions.
A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Storm Watch are in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for Darke and Logan counties, all issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
President's Day began with light snow bringing up to 2 inches of accumulation that was expected to "impact the morning commute," the NWS said. Snow will start to taper off in the later part of the morning commute.
A second and "much more significant" round of snowfall will return this afternoon and continue through Tuesday morning, according to NWS. A heavy mix of snow, wintry precipitation and freezing rain is expected from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. with heavy, rapid accumulation. The heaviest snowfall will hit near and northwest of the I-71 corridor. Blowing snow will make visibility close to zero sometimes.
"Travel will become difficult, if not impossible this evening," the NWS said.
The high will be near 22 degrees with wind gusts of 25 mph possible. Low temperatures will be around 12 degrees with wind chill values as low as zero and wind gusts as high as 30 mph possible.
The Ohio Department of Transportation discouraged traveling today and Tuesday, and said to plan ahead and follow your local forecast office for updates because travel later today is expected to become hazardous. Anyone who must travel should bring a fully charged cellphone, a flashlight, food, water and blankets in case of an emergency, the NWS said.
A chance of snow continues into Tuesday morning, with accumulations less than 1/2 inch possible. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 20 degrees and wind chill values as low as zero. Tuesday night will be the coldest of the year with a low expected around 4 degrees.
Extreme cold temperatures can lead to frostbite, hypothermia and other cold weather dangers within minutes if not properly prepared. Frostbite is the most common injury resulting from exposure to extreme cold. It most often affects fingers or toes. Redness or pain in any skin area is usually the first sign of frostbite. Skin may feel numb or unusually firm or waxy.
Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can be replaced. Someone who is experiencing hypothermia might be shivering, drowsy or have slurred speech. Wearing several layers of loose-fitting clothing, mittens, hat, scarf and a water-resistant coat and boots can help prevent frostbite and hypothermia. If someone's body temperature is below 95 degrees, seek medical attention immediately.
Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high near 22 degrees with a slight chance of snow after 1 p.m. Snow is likely Wednesday overnight with a low around 20 degrees.
Snow is likely Wednesday evening into Thursday with high temperatures near 34 degrees. Thursday night snow is likely, mainly before 1 a.m. It will be cloudy with an overnight low around 19 degrees.
NWS did not offer specific totals predicted for the week's second storm, but AccuWeather predicted another 6 to 10 inches possible.