Georgia Arctic blast timeline: Winter weather advisory expands to metro Atlanta

Several warming centers are opening this week around the metro Atlanta area as Georgia prepares for a quick-moving blast of arctic air. While most residents are concerned about the possibility of snow, the FOX 5 Storm Team says the real trouble will be in the wind chill and the possible dangerous road conditions.

While the front of arctic air avoided most of the metro Atlanta area on Monday, the impacts of the winter storm could still cause a dramatic temperature drop that could be a dangerous level of cold.

Highs in Atlanta got up to the 50s on Monday, but those temperatures will drop more than 20 degrees by Tuesday morning, and 30 degrees by Wednesday.

If you factor in the wind chill, it will feel like we hit single digit temperatures.

A wind chill advisory has been issued for the following areas: Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County and Lamar County.

This wind chill advisory expires at 10 a.m. on Jan. 17.

In northwest Georgia, the front will hit and possibly transform any moisture rolling into the area into an ice mix or possible snow flurries.

The rain that hit metro Atlanta will wrap up quickly by sunrise Tuesday, but the moisture combined with the frigid air taking over could mean dangerous conditions on Georgia's roads.

The rapid drop in temperatures could flash freeze what's left on the ground. Parts of northwest Georgia have seen road surface temperatures close to freezing before 5 a.m. Tuesday. On Interstate 75 at State Route 3 in Whitfield County, road temperatures charted at 33 degrees.

Wednesday morning will be the coldest, with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. That will be the first arctic blast. The second one will happen at the end of the week after another system rolls through. After a quick rebound to highs near 50 on Thursday, the metro area should get a brief period of rain on Thursday night. Wintry precipitation is again possible in northwest Georgia.

A winter storm warning has been issued in the following counties for 1 a.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday:

Catoosa County

Dade County

Fannin County

Murray County

Walker County

Whitfield County

A winter weather advisory has been issued in the following counties for 1 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday:

Bartow County

Chattooga County

Cherokee County

Dawson County

Fannin County

Floyd County

Gilmer County

Gordon County

Haralson County

Lumpkin County

Murray County

Pickens County

Polk County

Towns County

Union County

White County

Whitfield County

Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Forsyth, North and South Fulton, and Paulding counties are also under a winter weather advisory starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday and lasting until noon.

Why is a portion of the Atlanta Metro area under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY?

Because new model runs suggest tonight's light rain will turn to a wintry mix by morning, therefore any freezing rain could create a light, but potentially hazardous glaze of ice on roadways Tuesday AM. pic.twitter.com/tENg95J8f1 — Jonathan Stacey (@JStaceonFOX5) January 15, 2024

This weather system is just one of two expected to hit the metro Atlanta area this week.

The National Weather Service is planning for overnight rain in freezing temperatures on Thursday. Friday and Saturday lows are expected to dip into the low teens.

