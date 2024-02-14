Winter storms live: Atmospheric river comes ashore on west coast amid more severe weather threats

More snow is expected later this week in the US northeast and New England after a large winter storm swept the region on Tuesday.

The nor’easter left one person dead, closed schools, and caused hundreds of flight cancellations and road accidents.

But while some places saw 15 inches of snow, the accumulations were less than expected in other locations. More than three inches of snow fell on Central Park in New York, the most in two years, but less than the six inches originally forecast.

On Wednesday, a storm was expected to begin over central states before pushing into the northeast by Thursday night, with several more inches of snow possible.

On the west coast, a new storm system was forecast to come ashore on Wednesday from the Pacific, with moderate to heavy rain expected in coastal areas of the northwest, and northern California. The region has been battered by atmospheric river conditions in recent weeks.

By Thursday, this latest storm will have moved well inland, bringing heavy snow to the Cascades, Sierra Nevada, and also the northern Rockies.

Man dies in snowmobile crash

Up to 15 inches of snow falls in Connecticut amid winter storm

Winter storm warnings lifted for most of New York

More wintry conditions forecast across the US later this week

New storm systems on way to west coast

Satellite imagery revealed several storm systems brewing in the Pacific on Wednesday, signalling the latest round of extreme conditions heading for the west coast.

The systems wil begin to impact the region from today through early next week bringing torrential rainfall, flooding, and heavy mountain snow to the region.

Several storm systems brewing in the Pacific will barrage the west coast of the US from now through early next week, bringing torrential rainfall, flooding, and heavy mountain snow to the region. pic.twitter.com/2R3qQ1Vth4 — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) February 14, 2024

Snow, a Minnesota rarity this winter

Forecasters in the Twin Cities shared a photo on Wednesday of a rare sight: snow this winter in Minnesota.

The picture showed a highway near to Canby, a town around 150 miles west of Minneapolis.

Central Minneapolis is forecast to see its largest snowfall since Halloween on Wednesday.

Here's a rare sight this year, snow in the winter in MN... This is the view outside Canby where the snow is starting to fly. So far, our forecast looks to be on track for many between central MN and I-90 to see their largest snowfall since Halloween! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/OWzaqAak15 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 14, 2024

Snow on the way in Chicago

Winter Storm: The latest for Wednesday, 14th February

Valentine’s Day will bring much more tranquil weather and a “chance to dry out” for many areas in the northeast, New England and the south after a strong nor’easter.

However temperatures along the eastern seaboard will be colder than normal on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

More wintry conditions were expected later in the week. A storm was expected to begin today in northern parts of central states before quickly moving east over the midwest by tonight, and reaching the Great Lakes on Thursday, bringing several inches of snow.

The system will then shift into the northeast on Friday with another round of light to moderate snow, NWS said.

In the northern plains and midwest, Arctic air coming south from Canada will see temperatures drop below normal.

On the west coast, a new storm system is coming onshore on Wedneday from the Pacific Ocean, with moderate rain to heavy rain expected along the Northwest coast and extending south down into northern California.

By Thursday, this latest atmospheric river will have moved well inland, bringing heavy snow to the Cascades, Sierra Nevada, and also northern Rockies. Snow from this system will move farther east to the northern plains on Friday bringing new winter weather threats into the weekend.

What do you do if your flight is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled on Tuesday, mostly along the East Coast, and more stormy conditions are expected in different pockets of the country as the week rolls on.

Airlines can't control the weather, but they are still required to provide refunds for customers whose flights are canceled.

Here's what to know about your rights, and what to know when cancellations start piling up.

More than 1,000 flights already cancelled due to storm, was one of them yours? Here's what to do

This week's snowfall does little to boost a below average winter, forecasters say

The National Weather Service for the US eastern region reported that despite significant snowfall on Tuesday, all locations were running below normal snowfall totals for the season.

Syracuse, New York, a city that typically experiences heavy snowfall, is 61 inches below average snowfall through 13th February, NWS said. Erie, Pennsylvania is 56 inches below average.

Below average snowfall in eastern parts of US this winter, the National Weather Service said (NWS)

In pictures: A snowy Tuesday in New York

People walk through the falling snow in Central Park on February 13, 2024 in New York City (AFP via Getty Images)

Children sled at a hill in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park as the snow began to turn to slush (Getty Images)

eople walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in the blowing snow in Manhattan as a large winter storm makes its way across the area on February 13, 2024 in New York City (Getty Images)

A delivery worker rides a bicycle on East 125th Street in heavy snowfall (REUTERS)

People walk through the snow in Central Park in New York City on 13 February 13 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

Wicked cold in New England

New England was hit by bitterly cold blasts on Wednesday with 25-40 mph gusts creating wind chills in the teens and 20s, the National Weather Service in Boston said.

A fast-moving system that is expected to arrive by Thursday evening/early Friday is forecast to bring light snow with a dusting in Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts, and a possible three inches for inland Massachusetts.

Bitter cold temperatures across New England on Valentine’s Day (NWS Boston)

Eric Adams thanks New Yorkers

Mayor Eric Adams thanked New Yorkers for heeding the City's warning over the treacherous weather and limiting their time on the roads.

Posting a video from outside his old school in Queens, Mr Adams praised the New York Santitation Department for their snow-plowing, and said officials would continue to monitor the situation.

"Thank you New Yorkers, we are going to plow through this," he said.

On the ground in Queens keeping an eye on snow removal operations. @NYCSanitation plows are hitting the streets. If you don’t need to travel, stay off the roads and help "New York’s Strongest" get us through this storm. pic.twitter.com/6e3xp33dFu — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) February 13, 2024

Who's had the most snow?

The National Weather Service office for the Eastern region shared the highest snowfall totals on Tuesday afternoon.

Farmington, Connecticut -15.5 inches

Sussex, New Jersey - 15in

Shohola, Pennsylvania - 15in

Chester, New York - 13in

Foster, Rhode Island - 10in

Dudley, Massachusetts - 8.8in

Mount Storm, West Virginia - 8in

Sabillasville, Maryland - 8in

A person works to clear wet and heavy snow from a sidewalk during a winter storm in Philadelphia (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tech glitches prevent remote learning during storm

16:01 , Louise Boyle

When New York City officials got wind of the major winter storm headed their way, they rewound the clock four years, reopened their coronavirus pandemic playbook, and announced that instead of canceling school, teachers and students would once again meet online. No snow day.

Mayor Eric Adams said it was important to give children enrolled in the nation's largest school system stability considering the massive upheaval to education the pandemic had caused throughout the country. Some school districts in other states have done the same since adopting the technology essential in 2020 to make virtual school days possible.

Unfortunately for Adams, the plan didn't go so well: Many students, teachers and administrators were unable to log in to their accounts — a problem that city officials blamed on a technology contractor. Read more at The Associated Press.

'Low bar'

The Twin Cities is expecting its largest snowstorm of the season on Wednesday but forecasters pointed out that "the bar has been set very low" due to the lack of snow overall this year.

Snow will arrive in the Minneapolis-St Paul region by late afternoon. Between 2-5 inches of snow is expected for southern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin.

Snow expected in parts of Minnesota this afternoon (NWS)

15:32 , Louise Boyle

Pennsylvania remained the worst affected with more than 42,000 households in blackout, according to utility tracker poweroutage.us.

Smaller numbers were still without power in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and other parts of New England.

The US is experiencing cold but in shorter streaks, climate scientists say

The US is experiencing cold but in shorter streaks, climate scientists say

15:09 , Louise Boyle

The non-profit Climate Central found that cold streaks have shortened in 236 locations across the country, a trend that has impacts throughout the rest of the year.

A winter cold streak is defined as at least two consecutive days, between December and February, when the temperature is below the 30-year average at that location.

A winter cold streak is defined as at least two consecutive days, between December and February, when the temperature is below the 30-year average at that location.

The US is experiencing cold streaks but for shorter periods of time than in past decades (Climate Central)

Cold streaks shrunk by six days on average across 240 locations from 1970 to 2023, the researchers found.

Sustained wintry conditions are beneficial for the coming months - they prevent fruit and nut crops from blooming too early, keep mosquito and tick populations in check, and create snowpack that becomes critical water supply for the rest of the year.

Overall global temperature rise, driven by the emissions from fossil fuels, means that winter is warming faster than any other season across the continental US.

14:53 , Louise Boyle

Satellite imagery captured a large storm moving in from the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.

The latest atmospheric river to impact the region is forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, and heavy mountain snow along the Northwest coast and extend south down into northern California.

This morning, Air Mass imagery via @NOAA's #GOESWest 🛰️ is showing a large Pacific storm moving into the northwestern U.S. that is bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall, and heavy mountain snow. #WinterStorm Warnings and #WinterWeather Advisories in effect in some areas.



Latest… pic.twitter.com/tFuqfC3d1D — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) February 14, 2024

Watch: Tech issues plague remote learning after school was cancelled for snow day

14:37 , Louise Boyle

Bundle up!

The National Weather Service's office in New York warned of bitterly-cold temperatures on Wednesday.

The temperature dropped to 37 degrees Fahrenheit (2.8C) in New York, Newark, and New Haven.

"Keep warm if you are heading outside with your Valentine today!" the agency advised.

The temperatures dropped on Wednesday in the New York area (NWS)

Winter Storm: The latest for Wednesday, 14th February

Watch: Heavy snow blankets New York City as winter storm warning issued

13:00 , Mike Bedigan

12:00 , Mike Bedigan

New York City could see thundersnow — when lightning forms within a snowstorm — through Tuesday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey told The Independent.

Read what does it mean and how does the phenomenon occur:

What is thundersnow, the rare phenomenon that could hit New York City tonight?

What is thundersnow, the rare phenomenon that could hit New York City tonight?

11:00 , Stuti Mishra

This will include heavy rainfall for the coastal ranges of the Pacific Northwest and down into northern California. Locally a couple inches of rain can be expected.

Farther inland over the higher terrain of the Cascades, Sierra Nevada, and gradually the northern Rockies, this precipitation will fall as heavy snow.

As much as 1 to 2 feet of new snow with isolated heavier amounts can be expected going through Thursday.

As much as 1 to 2 feet of new snow with isolated heavier amounts can be expected going through Thursday.

The west coast, and particularly California, has been battered by atmospheric “rivers in the sky” in recent weeks which have led to flash flooding, landslides and blizzard conditions in the mountains.

A local resident checks the damage to her neighbor’s house after heavy rains and mud flows in the Beverly Glen section of Los Angeles (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

10:00 , Mike Bedigan

Snow can slow down firefighters when seconds count. If you are a homeowner or business owner, remember to clear a path to hydrants to ensure a quick response in case of emergency. pic.twitter.com/QYaj6vUvI2 — FDNY (@FDNY) February 13, 2024

09:00 , Stuti Mishra

The accident took place at 8am, Newberry Township, police told reporters.

The accident took place at 8am, Newberry Township, police told reporters.

At the time, the central Pennsylvania area was experiencing a "multitude of weather-related conditions due to a winter storm which caused downed trees, downed power lines and hazardous travel conditions," the police said.

08:00 , Stuti Mishra

See more in pictures here.

See more in pictures here.

New York blanketed in snow after powerful winter storm

As the winter storm continues, the dedicated officers of the NYPD are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of commuters, keeping a watchful eye, and making sure that everyone can travel safely. pic.twitter.com/UenrTA3pxh — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 13, 2024

06:00 , Mike Bedigan

The rare phenomenon of “thundersnow” - when thunderstorms and snowfall happen at the same time - was witnessed in Nashville on Monday night.

05:29 , Mike Bedigan

Coastal flood warnings and advisories were in place for the entire coastline due to high tides.

A gale warning was also in effect for the ocean waters today, according to the NWS.

A gale warning was also in effect for the ocean waters today, according to the NWS.

Coastal flood warning and advisory in the New York area on Tuesday (Coastal flood warning and advisory in the New York area on Tuesday)

05:00 , Mike Bedigan

City officials were issuing warnings for New Yorkers as sub-zero conditions set in.

"As snow melts from sidewalks, trees and buildings, it could potentially re-freeze," the city's emergency management service said.

"Please exercise caution on sidewalks, outdoor stairs and escalators, unenclosed subways and train stations, and while biking or driving on roads, especially at night."

“Please exercise caution on sidewalks, outdoor stairs and escalators, unenclosed subways and train stations, and while biking or driving on roads, especially at night.”

People walk through the blowing snow in Brooklyn as a large winter storm makes its way across the area on February 13, 2024 (Getty Images)

More snow this week for NYC?

Watch: How the snowstorm developed across New York

04:30 , Mike Bedigan

04:00 , Mike Bedigan

However, temperatures for large areas of the Midwest will continue to be above normal, with temperatures somewhat below normal for the Northeast.

However, temperatures for large areas of the Midwest will continue to be above normal, with temperatures somewhat below normal for the Northeast.

Timelapse footage from satellites captures nor'easter shifting across US

03:30 , Mike Bedigan

This #TimelapseTuesday, check out a developing #noreaster expected to bring strong winds and heavy snowfall from the mid-Atlantic to New England today. Imagery captured by @NOAA's #GOESEast 🛰️ shows the system forming over roughly 13 hours yesterday.



Latest:… pic.twitter.com/KJOHZ9GrKj — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) February 13, 2024

02:30 , Mike Bedigan

During the day New York City remained under a Travel Advisory as temperatures dropped and snow melted, leading to possibility of icy roads

The NWS said crews would continue to plow snow overnight to mitigate snow-fall effects and advised people to continue to avoid unnecessary travel.

The forcaster added it was also monitoring reports of downed trees and urged caution to residents for branches and trees weakend by the snow storm.

The forcaster added it was also monitoring reports of downed trees and urged caution to residents for branches and trees weakend by the snow storm.

Weather Update: @NWSNewYorkNY has lifted the Winter Storm Warning for Manhattan, the Bronx, and Staten Island, & will likely lift the Warning for BK and Queens soon.



NYC remains under a Travel Advisory today as temperatures drop & snow melts, leading to possibility of icy roads — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) February 13, 2024

02:00 , Mike Bedigan

More than 140,000 people were without power in Pennsylvania during the heavy winter storm on Tuesday.

More than 12,000 had also lost power in New Jersey, and nearly 5,000 in New York.

Further south, 11,600 people in North Carolina had outages, according to utility tracker, poweroutage.us.

Power outages during Tuesday’s severe winter storm (poweroutage.us)

01:30 , Mike Bedigan

A resident in Connecticut shared a photo of the storm “puking” snow on Tuesday.

Self-described weather enthusiast, Michael Solomonides, posted an image on X, formerly Twitter, at 9am EST of the mounds of snow outside his window. He said that 9.7 inches had fallen so far in East Farmington Heights.

It is still puking snow under this band! 9.7” thus far in East Farmington Heights CT. Another 2” in the last hour. Temp 31 degrees F spotter aid # 12-010 ⁦@WX1BOX⁩ ⁦@ryanhanrahan⁩ ⁦@bobmaxon⁩ pic.twitter.com/Vq8FBrKUj0 — Michael Solomonides (@masolomonides) February 13, 2024

In preparation of today's snowstorm, officers from the @nypd66pct joined forces with community partners in Borough Park, Brooklyn to set a game plan for today's snowfall.



Relationships & bonds like this are what make a safer New York City. pic.twitter.com/vtsLaoBS3b — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 13, 2024

What is thundersnow, the rare phenomenon that could hit New York City?

New York City has been hit by a powerful winter storm that continues to move north on Tuesday.

New York blanketed in snow after powerful winter storm

A nasty storm with 60mph winds raked parts of the Northeast on Tuesday creating dangerous conditions on the road and snarling airports.

More than 1,200 flights were cancelled before noon, mostly along the East Coast, but that is likely to spread west as the day goes on.

Airlines can’t control the weather, but they are still required to provide refunds for customers whose flights are canceled. Here’s what to know about your rights, and what to know when cancellations start piling up.

More than 1,000 flights already cancelled due to storm, was one of them yours? Here's what to do

A man has died after crashing his snowmobile in Pennsylvania, according to reports.

The accident took place at 8am, Newberry Township police told CBS.

The 20-year-old was killed after hitting a downed utility line.

Heavy snow from this week’s winter storm is wreaking havoc on the northeast’s major airports.

LaGuardia Airport is leading the pack with nearly 400 cancelled flights and more than 100 delays as of Tuesday morning, according to FlightAware.

Meanwhile, Newark Liberty International, Boston Logan International and John F Kennedy International are all seeing similar rates of cancellations as snow piles up across the region.

In total, some 1,100 flights into, out of or within the US have been cancelled as of early Tuesday, while another 1,500 have been delayed. That number will likely rise throughout the day as snow continues to accumulate.Katie Hawkinson reports

Hundreds of flights cancelled as winter storm wreaks havoc across northeast

A winter storm warning remained in effect until 7pm local time across areas of New England on Tuesday including the cities of Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford, and Mattapoisett.

Forecasters said that six to nine inches of snow was expected across portions of southeastern Massachusetts, and northern and southern Rhode Island.

“The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute,” NWS warned. “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

Nelson Taylor, of Providence, R.I., left, uses cross-country skis while making his way along a residential street (AP)

What is thundersnow, the rare phenomenon that could hit New York City?

The winter storm warning remained in effect until 6pm eastern time on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

While a large amount of snow had already fallen, another two inches was expected in Northwest Suffolk, Northeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk and Northern Nassau Counties.

Total snow accumulations were expected to be six to nine inches. Winds were gusting as high as 35 mph.

Forecasters warned of slippery road conditions into the evening commute, and that the heavy snow load on trees could bring down scattered branches with power outages possible.

Workers walk along the platform at Long Island Rail Road Jamaica Station platform as snow falls at John F. Kennedy International Airport Tuesday (AP)

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for the New York area until 6pm eastern time on Tuesday.

Coastal flood warnings and advisories were in place for the entire coastline due to high tides.

A gale warning was also in effect for the ocean waters today, according to the NWS.

An unusual special election in New York City’s suburbs on Tuesday could be a bellwether in the fight for control of Congress.

Former US Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat, faces off with Republican Mazi Pilip, a county lawmaker, in a race for a House seat that became vacant when George Santos was expelled from Congress.

The contest, being fought in a district that includes Long Island suburbs and a small corner of Queens, has offered a preview of the political strategies both parties might use in the fall, with the campaigns testing messages on immigration, abortion and public safety. New York is expected to host a handful of congressional battleground races this year and the special election could provide clues on how crucial districts might lean.

Still, forecasting for November could be complicated given that turnout, which was already expected to be low given the abbreviated race, could be further hampered by a storm expected to dump several inches of snow on the district on election day. (AP)

Former Rep George Santos, R-N.Y., holds a sign before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party in Nashua, N.H., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 (AP)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited the borough of Queens on Tuesday to monitor snow removal operations by Sanitation Department plows.

City officials warned people to stay off the roads if possible while the storm continued throughout Tuesday.

On the ground in Queens keeping an eye on snow removal operations. @NYCSanitation plows are hitting the streets. If you don’t need to travel, stay off the roads and help "New York’s Strongest" get us through this storm. pic.twitter.com/6e3xp33dFu — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) February 13, 2024

John F Kennedy International Airport, pictured above, has already cancelled 184 flights as of Tuesday morning (AP)

Workers clear the runway as snow falls at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Snow covers the windows of a plane that sits at a gate in JFK (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tuesday’s snowstorm was the first major one in New York City since February 2022, the National Weather Service said.

It led to the closure of the US’s largest public school system for the day, and a return to remote learning. However the AP reported that children struggled to log on for classes on Tuesday.

Traffic was also snarled across the city, and the subway system and other train networks were reporting delays.

New York City was forecast to received 5-8inches (12-20cm).

NYC’s northern suburbs and south-west Connecticut: 12 to 15 inches (30 to 38 cm).Northeastern New Jersey and southern Connecticut: 8-12 inches (20 -30cm).

Total snowfall in the New York area (weather.gov)

The US winter storm that is making its way up the Eastern seaboard on Tuesday was captured from space.

The enormity of the system was revealed by the GOES satellite, and shared by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The nor'easter takes shape this evening as it moves up the US East Coast.



Who's ready for the snow? pic.twitter.com/hFhJo2ifxb — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) February 13, 2024

Non-essential state employees were told to stay home in Massachusetts due to the heavy snow expected on Tuesday.

Governor Maura Healey told all non-essential Executive Branch employees to not report to work Tuesday.

Boston-area schools were also closed due to the weather.

Flight cancellations were mounting in the northeast on Tuesday as a winter storm swept the region.

There were 1,408 cancellations across the US in total, according to the flight monitoring site FlightAware.

The New York area airports - LaGuardia, JFK and Newark - were the worst impacted.

The Philadelphia metro area was warned to take it easy on the roads as rain turned to sleet and snow on Tuesday morning.

“Snow will become heavy at times during the morning rush,” the National Weather Service said. “Use extreme caution and delay travel if possible! A much nicer afternoon is expected.”

Heavy snow from this weel’s severe winter storm has wrought havoc on the northeast’s major airports.

LaGuardia Airport, in New York, is led the pack with nearly 400 cancelled flights and more than 100 delays as of Tuesday morning, according to FlightAware.

Katie Hawkinson has the full story:

Hundreds of flights cancelled as winter storm wreaks havoc across northeast

Governor Kathy Hochul has warned New Yorkers to “avoid unneccessary travel” as the state is hammered by a winter storm.

“Snow is falling in southern parts of the state and expected to intensify, making for a dangerous morning commute. Please monitor your local forecast, avoid unnecessary travel, and be safe,” she posted just before 8am ET on Tuesday morning.

Snow is falling in southern parts of the state and expected to intensify, making for a dangerous morning commute.



Please monitor your local forecast, avoid unnecessary travel, and be safe. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 13, 2024

The winter storm hammering the northeast could turn off voters from heading to the polls for Tuesday’s special election to replace the seat left by George Santos.

A high-stakes special election in disgraced ex-congressman Mr Santos’ former district is being held today, in a race that will likely have major implications for national politics.

The special election in New York’s 3rd Congressional district pits Republican newcomer Mazi Pilip up against Tom Suozzi, a former three-term congressman, who vacated the seat in 2021 to launch an unsuccessful run for governor.

Ms Pilip is an Ethiopian-born, former Israeli Defense Force paratrooper whose compelling backstory has Republicans touting her as a future star of the party.

The by-election has taken on added significance due to Republicans’ slim majority in the House, and is shaping up as a bellwether for how well both parties are faring ahead of the 2024 general election.

Read more here:

What to know about the special election to replace George Santos