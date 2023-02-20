Winter storm warnings blanket West as 'major outbreak of Arctic air' moves in: Monday weather news

1
Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Much of the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies started the week  under winter storm watches and warnings, as snow is expected to fall on Monday and move towards the Midwest and Northeast by midweek.

With the exception of Hawaii, much of the U.S. got a break from winter weather over the weekend with higher temperatures and blue skies. But those clear skies will be replaced with winter weather once again this week, as AccuWeather says "a major outbreak of Arctic air" is in store for the West. Overall, 26 states are expected to see snowfall by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

"The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds will likely result in widespread hazardous travel and cause impacts to infrastructure," the weather service said. "Record lows and dangerous wind chills possible."

Here's what to know about Monday's weather and looking ahead to the rest of the week:

What is wind chill? Understanding the wind chill index and how it's calculated

What's thundersnow and how does it form? Explaining how a thunderstorm can produce snow

A bundled-up walker circles the path in Washington Park after a winter storm packing single-digit temperatures combined with a light snow crossed over the intermountain West Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Denver.
A bundled-up walker circles the path in Washington Park after a winter storm packing single-digit temperatures combined with a light snow crossed over the intermountain West Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Denver.

Winter storm warnings in Pacific Northwest, Rockies

Much of the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies was under a  winter storm warning or a winter storm watch Monday morning, as some areas began to see snowfall Sunday night. In many areas, the advisories were in place until Wednesday or Thursday.

A winter storm warning, which is more severe than a winter storm advisory or watch, was issued in parts of the following states:

  • Washington.

  • Oregon.

  • California.

  • Nevada.

  • Idaho.

  • Utah.

  • Wyoming.

  • Montana.

  • Nebraska.

Nearly all of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming were forecast to see either snow or rain Monday. By Monday, the states could have areas with over 30 inches of snow accumulation and will see lower than historical average temperatures.

Here's the outlook for those states:

  • The mountains in Washington are expected to see "significant snow," as the entire state is forecast to have temperatures hovering in the 40s during the day and reach below freezing at night.

  • Mountain passes in Oregon are predicted to see heavy snow.

  • All of Idaho and western Wyoming forecast to see snow.

  • Throughout Montana, roads are expected to hazardous with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. The Swan Range, Flathead Range and Southern Glacier Park in the state are also on avalanche warnings.

"Temperature readings can drop quickly, likely falling between 20-40 degrees over 24 hours for most locations," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

By Monday night, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Colorado were expected to see snow.

Strong winds may cause outages

The weather service said in addition to the heavy snow, strong wind gusts in the West and later on in the Midwest may result in blizzard conditions, increasing the risk of power outages and tree damage.

"Confidence is high that this winter storm will be extremely disruptive to travel, livestock and recreation areas," the weather service said.

Blizzard warning issued in Wyoming

The weather service issued a blizzard warning in parts of southern Wyoming starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. MST, warning of snow accumulations up to 20 inches and wind gusts reaching as high as 60 mph Tuesday. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only, the weather service warns.

Here's where the weather service issued a blizzard warning in Wyoming, set to end 5 a.m. MST Thursday:

  • Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains.

  • Shirley Basin.

  • Central Carbon County.

  • North Snowy Range Foothills.

And here are the parts of Wyoming where the blizzard warning is set to end at 11 p.m. MST Wednesday:

  • Rock Springs.

  • Green River.

  • Flaming Gorge.

  • East Sweetwater County.

Winter storm tracker

South temperatures rise, record highs possible

While much of the West, Midwest and Northeast will be dealing with wintry conditions, it'll be warming up in the South, as temperatures will be above the 70s from the Gulf Coast to the Mid-Atlantic. The NWS said the region could have numerous record highs. 

Here are some of the highs for Monday:

  • Orlando, Florida: 84 degrees.

  • Dallas: 81 degrees. 

  • New Orleans: 75 degrees.

  • Atlanta: 72 degrees.

National weather radar

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Monday weather radar, updates: Snow, winds forecast for PNW, Rockies

Recommended Stories

  • Frigid air, snowstorm in store for the western US this week

    AccuWeather meteorologists say an active weather pattern across the Western U.S. this week can pull in brisk, Arctic air and help produce areas of heavy mountain snow. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, the jet stream will begin to plunge southward during the first half of the week, which will help usher in a large storm to the Northwest. Winter storm warnings were in place across the Pacific Northwest and parts of the Rockies Monday, while winter storm watches extended from parts of Wyoming

  • Cross country storm to bring heavy snow, ice to the northern US this week

    A storm that will sweep across the country this week will bring significant snow and ice to the northern tier.

  • Burst of Snow Blankets Minneapolis Ahead of Three Day Winter Storm Forecast

    A winter weather advisory was in effect for parts of central Minnesota and northwest and west-central Wisconsin, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, as a burst of snow moved across Minneapolis on Monday, February 20.This footage posted to Twitter by Meteorologist John Homenuk shows heavy snow falling in Minneapolis.A band of snow was also expected on Tuesday, but the heaviest snowfall is predicted to fall on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, the NWS said.The winter storm watch is in effect from Tuesday through Thursday, with possible total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches and wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph, the NWS forecast. Credit: John Homenuk via Storyful

  • India will continue with efforts to curb inflation - finance minister

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The Indian government and the central bank are taking steps to control inflation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, as retail prices have again risen above comfort levels. Among other moves, the government has increased the import of edible oil as required to rein in inflation and provided free grains to the poor since the COVID-19 pandemic, and would "continuosly monitor prices," Sitharaman said at a post-budget industry interaction in Jaipur. Last week, India's annual retail inflation rate rose above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance band for the first time in three months to 6.52% in January, as prices rose for food products such as cereals and wheat.

  • A 'highly impactful' winter storm forecast to bring heavy snow to northern Wisconsin Tuesday through Thursday

    Wisconsinites can expect this storm to be "highly impactful with many facets," according to the National Weather Service.

  • Court filings claim Fox News stars ‘knew’ election fraud claims were false

    ABC News’ Jon Karl reports on "This Week" about new developments in 2020 election fraud cases.

  • IN GOOD FAITH: The Repatriation of a Massive Collection of Native Ancestors and Artifacts by the FBI May Be A Model for NAGPRA's Future

    Since 2014, a temperature-controlled Federal Bureau of Investigation warehouse in Indianapolis has become a waiting room for thousands of stolen artifacts and the remains of hundreds of Native American ancestors that had been dug out of the ground by amateur archaeologist Don Miller from the 1940s through the 2000s. The warehouse, where boxes of carefully handled artifacts once reached the ceiling, has emptied significantly over the last year, as the FBI has repatriated most of the stolen artifacts and the ancestors’ remains. Last November, about 450 remains seized by the FBI from Miller’s house in 2014—the majority of the ancestors—were escorted home to South Dakota by delegations from the Oglala Sioux Nation and to Michigan by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi.

  • Arctic storm to blast High Desert with cold, wind, rain and snow

    Arctic air is expected to surge into the High Desert, dropping high temps into the 40s and bringing rain, snow and wind.

  • 15 Super-Awkward Times Actors Put Themselves ALL THE WAY OUT THERE For A Role And Didn't Get It

    Pro tip: If you can't play guitar, mayyyybe don't lie and say you can, then spend two weeks learning how on YouTube. I mean, you'll get an A for effort, but you won't get the role.

  • Chicago Police investigating 4-month-old's death as homicide

    The Cook County Medical Examiner says she died from multiple injuries from child abuse.

  • New Orleans carnival parade shooting kills one and injures four

    Man, 21, arrested on weapons charge after teenager shot and killed but police stop short of calling him shooter

  • Neyland Stadium's growing beer sales totals show how much was at risk in permit dispute

    The bigger the Tennessee football game, the more beer was sold. And it should come as no surprise that the Alabama game led the way.

  • Biden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into War

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv and met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, declaring “unwavering support” in a dramatic show of solidarity as Russia’s invasion nears the one-year mark.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food Secu

  • Turkey to Start Building 200,000 Homes in March, Erdogan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Turkey will begin constructing almost 200,000 homes as early as March in areas devastated by twin earthquakes that hit the southeast of the country two weeks ago.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityErdoga

  • 11-year-old Florida boy dies from flesh-eating infection after spraining ankle on treadmill

    Jesse Brown's death death comes on the heels of the CDC reporting an uptick in invasive group A strep (iGAS) infections among children in the U.S.

  • Major Winter Storm to Sweep Across U.S. This Week

    A major winter storm is set to hit swaths of the U.S. this week, with possible heavy snow and blizzard conditions potentially disrupting travel from coast to coast. Millions of people are expected to experience icy conditions, with weather warnings in place from the West Coast, through the northern Plains and into the Midwest and parts of the Northeast, the National Weather Service said. “A major multiday winter storm will affect areas from the West Coast through the Upper Midwest Monday through Thursday with heavy snow and considerable impacts,” the NWS said.

  • Significant coast-to-coast storm to impact millions this week with snow, ice, flooding and severe weather

    The FOX Forecast Canter is tracking a significant, long-duration coast-to-coast storm that will sweep across the country this week bringing heavy snow, ice, flooding rain and severe weather to millions of Americans.

  • Winter will make a return to New England this week. Here’s what to expect

    Snow, sleet, ice, and rain will move into the Bay State this week.

  • NASA confirms half-ton meteor crashed in South Texas

    NASA confirmed that a nearly half-ton meteor crashed into the ground near McAllen, Texas, on Wednesday, causing a sonic boom that was captured on camera.

  • Heavy snow to slam Oregon mountain roads, Willamette Valley snow possible

    Heavy snow will blast Oregon’s mountain roads while the Willamette Valley will see a 50% chance of sticking snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.