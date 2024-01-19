Winter storm warnings in effect across the region

Jan. 19—By GREG JORDAN

BLUEFIELD — West Virginia's governor declared a State of Emergency while agencies in both Virginias prepared for a winter storm that was arriving Thursday evening and continuing today and into the weekend.

Offices of the National Weather Service in Charleston and in Blacksburg, Va. issued winter storm warnings Thursday covering much of the southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia region.

The winter storm warning from Blacksburg, Va., which includes Mercer, Summers and western Greenbrier counties along with Tazewell County, Va. started 7 p.m. Thursday and was set to continue until 10 a.m. Saturday. Heavy snow was forecasted with 2 to 8 inches possible and winds as high as 45 mph. Travel was expected to be difficult and wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero were possible.

In Charleston, the weather service issued a winter storm warning for McDowell County which also started at 7 p.m. Thursday and continues until 10 a.m. Saturday. Three to 6 inches of snow were expected along with a trace of ice.

A deep freeze will follow with a daytime high Saturday of 10 degrees and a low Saturday night of near 0, according to the National Weather Service.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency on Thursday afternoon for all 55 of West Virginia's counties.

"All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact this winter storm may bring to our state," Justice said. "West Virginians should pay extra close attention to emergency officials and media outlets, and be prepared if there are power outages. West Virginians take care of one another, so make sure you check on your neighbors and loved ones, too."

Keith Gunnoe, executive director of the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management, said he had a briefing Thursday with the National Weather Service. The northwestern part of Mercer County was expected to get the heaviest snow.

The main concern is that it could be a heavy and wet snow, Gunnoe said. This snow, along with 45 mph winds, could lead to power outages.

"I do have some good news," he said. "We have another warming station opening in the Lashmeet/Matoaka area."

The Matoaka Volunteer Fire Department will be the site of a warming station opening at 8 p.m. Friday and staying open until 8 a.m. Saturday, he said. Volunteers will be staffing the fire station's warming site.

People are being urged to avoid driving in the storm whenever possible. Julie Lockhart, training coordinator for Mercer County 911, said after the storm last Monday that there were fewer weather-related accidents because many people listened to the warnings about bad weather and stayed off the roads. Businesses that closed early or delayed opening their doors gave their employees enough time to get to work or get to home safely.

The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) crews were preparing for the storm. District 10 Engineer Ryland Musick said Wednesday that crews have been busy clearing secondary roads covered during last weekend's snowstorm, but drivers did dry runs starting in October last year and plow trucks and their equipment were checked to make sure they were ready for operations.

"We are prepared for any snowfall event, whether it's an inch of snow or a foot of snow," said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations. "We attack each storm with the same level of importance of having every available truck on the road, with a driver in it, plow mounted on it and salt in the back."

For the latest updates and information on local travel conditions throughout West Virginia, visit wv511.org. To report a snow-covered road in your area, call 833-WV-ROADS, WVDOH officials said.

Across the state line, the Virginia Department of Transportation was preparing for the storm.

With recent winter weather and consistently low temperatures, there may be snow and ice still present in some areas around the Commonwealth, VDOT officials said. Forecasted below freezing temperatures will continue to keep pavement temperatures low and some areas are likely to experience refreeze.

VDOT officials encouraged all motorists to avoid non-essential travel during winter weather and, if traveling, to observe extreme caution when on the roadways.

Before traveling, check roadway conditions by using the Virginia Department of Transportation's (VDOT's) free 511 mobile app, which offers information about road conditions, traffic, incidents, construction and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 while in Virginia.

Besides the new warming station at the Matoaka Volunteer Fire Department, warming stations have been open to help local people escape the bitter cold. The Bluefield Union Mission has helped people warm up as well as providing fuel and winter clothing to those in need.

The Bluewell United Methodist Church has been ready to provide shelter. Pastor Sheri Kerink said she can be contacted at 304-231-4043.

The Salvation Army in Princeton has been using $7,500 provided by the Mercer County Commission to shelter people overnight in a local motel.

Work is underway to establish a warming station staffed by volunteers at The Salvation Army facility on 300 Princeton Avenue.

Tazewell County has opened several warming stations. Anyone seeking refuge should contact Tazewell County 911 through the agency's non-urgent phone number at 276- 988-0645. Dispatchers asked that the number 911 be used only for emergencies.

The Tazewell County warming stations are scheduled to remain open until Sunday, Jan. 21.

These warming stations include the following:

—Abbs Valley Volunteer Fire Department at Tazewell County EMS Station 2, 1289 Boissevain Road, Bluefield, Va.

—Bishop Volunteer Fire Department at 219 Radio Street, Bishop, Va.

—Burke's Garden Volunteer Fire Department at 6164 Burke's Garden, Tazewell, Va.

—Clearfork Volunteer Fire Department at 7146 Clearfork Rad, Bastian, Va.

—Richlands Police Department at 1851 Cranwell Drive, Richlands, Va.

—Tannersville Volunteer Fire Department, 1138 Freestone Valley, Tannersville, Va.

—Tazewell County Volunteer Fire Department, Fuller Perry Building, Fairgrounds Road, Tazewell, Va.

—Thompson Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 8905 Thompson Valley, Tazewell, Va.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

