Winter storm watch in effect for Central Mass.: How much snow will we get?

A winter storm watch is in effect for Central Massachusetts, with up to a foot of snow possible in parts of Worcester County between Sunday morning and Monday evening.

A Winter Storm Watch is now in effect for much of central and northern MA. Confidence in snow totals is highest in high elevations where 6-12 inches of snow is possible. Snow totals in lower elevations is less certain due to marginal temps and potential for mixed precip. pic.twitter.com/CzULD9VQUJ — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 27, 2024

The National Weather Service now expects the snow to start Sunday morning and continue for the rest of the day, tapering off into snow showers Monday morning.

The Monday morning commute will likely be affected, and the heavy, wet snow combined with wind gusts up to 35 mph could result in power failures, the weather service says.

As for accumulations, the weather service says it has more confidence in its predictions for northern Worcester County, where 8 to 12 inches are expected.

Lower-elevation portions of southern Worcester County could see more rain and less snow, but the weather service still says 4 to 7 inches of wet snow is possible.

The latest storm will add to what has already been an extraordinary wet month for the Worcester area.

Through the end of Thursday, the city of Worcester had seen 6.59 inches of total precipitation (a combination of snow and rain, melted), which is almost 4 inches above normal, the National Weather Service said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Winter storm watch for Central Mass.: How much snow will we get?