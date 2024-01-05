Winter storm watch in effect this weekend for much of North Jersey

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for this weekend as North Jersey braces for the first snowfall of the winter.

Weather forecasters are predicting large amounts of snow in the northwest areas of the Garden State where up to a foot of snow is possible, while South Jersey may not receive any snow this weekend.

The winter storm watch will be in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday morning for much of North Jersey, including parts of Passaic, Bergen, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties.

The National Weather Service warns: "Travel could be very difficult."

How bad could snow get?

Snow is predicted to start around 1 p.m. Saturday and last until 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Here is a breakdown and ranges in some North Jersey counties as predicted by the NWS:

Bergen County: Some towns, such as Ridgefield and Rutherford, in the southeastern part of the county could see no accumulation to 4 to 5 inches, while those in the northwestern areas, such as Ramsey, could get 4 to 11 inches of snow.

Passaic County: Towns in lower portions of the county, such as Wayne could see between 2 and 8 inches of snow, while the northern ones, such as Ringwood, could get between 5 and 13 inches.

Essex County: The county should be on the lower end of the snowfall accumulations with towns such as Bloomfield and Newark to get anywhere from less than inch to 4-5 inches.

What is a winter storm watch?

When snow, sleet or ice is possible, the National Weather Service would consider those days to be under a winter storm watch. The NWS advises residents to be prepared during such a watch because there is a good probability that a storm could produce heavy snow, sleet or freezing rain.

This differs from a winter storm warning where snow, sleet and ice are expected during a certain timeframe. With this warning, there is a high probability that a storm could produce freezing rain, sleet and snow. The NWS instructs residents to take action in getting ready for any outcome that the weather may bring to your area.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ winter storm watch: North Jersey counties issued alert for snow