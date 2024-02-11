Winter storm watch issued for parts of Rochester region. How much snow will fall?

A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of the Rochester region from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

Total snow accumulations of 7 or more inches are possible in the impacted areas, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Snowfall rates Monday night could approach 2 to 3 inches per hour at times, the Weather Service said.

The advisory covers Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga and Broome counties.

Hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute, according to the Weather Service.

Weather in Rochester NY: Winter storm alert comes after record-breaking temperatures

The weather alert comes after the Rochester area enjoyed record-breaking temperatures.

A low pressure system over northern Minnesota brought the warm front across the region this week, producing cloudy but warm conditions in the region, said Liz Jurkowski, Weather Service meteorologist.

Temperatures began to fall Saturday.

A record high temperature was set at the #Rochester Airport this afternoon. The temperature reached 58 degrees today. This broke the old record of 57 degrees set back in 1881, lasting 143 years until today! pic.twitter.com/OvsJUQoHGt — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) February 10, 2024

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: Winter storm watch issued for region