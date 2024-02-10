A winter storm watch has been issued for a portion of the Twin Tiers

Alivia Colón
·1 min read

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

  • WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
    inches possible.

  • WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania, including Tioga (Pa) county

  • WHEN…From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation will start as a light rain
    before transitioning into snow, becoming steadier and heavier
    Monday night. Snowfall rates greater than 1 inch per hour will
    be possible overnight into early Tuesday morning.
    PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
    There is the potential for significant winter weather that may
    impact travel.
    Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at
    weather.gov/winter.
    The latest forecast information can be found on the
    NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
    or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

  • WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 or
    more inches possible.

  • WHERE…In New York, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
    Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna,
    Luzerne, Pike and Wayne counties.

  • WHEN…From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
    PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
    Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

