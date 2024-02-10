A winter storm watch has been issued for a portion of the Twin Tiers
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON…
WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania, including Tioga (Pa) county
WHEN…From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation will start as a light rain
before transitioning into snow, becoming steadier and heavier
Monday night. Snowfall rates greater than 1 inch per hour will
be possible overnight into early Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
There is the potential for significant winter weather that may
impact travel.
Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at
weather.gov/winter.
The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON…
WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 or
more inches possible.
WHERE…In New York, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna,
Luzerne, Pike and Wayne counties.
WHEN…From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.