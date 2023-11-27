Winter storm watch issued for snowbelt, Akron could get less than an inch of snow

Winter weather is expected across Northeast Ohio with the heaviest snowfall likely to come along the snowbelt around Lake Erie.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Summit, Lorain and Medina counties Monday with most accumulations likely to hit the northern portion of those counties.

The Akron-Canton region is expected to receive less than one inch of snow, according to NWS.

Lake effect snow develops today in what will be a cold couple of days where temps will likely not get above freezing. Snow belt areas could see well over 10 inches of snow due to the prolonged event. The Tuesday AM commute is likely to be affected in CLE. #ohwx #pawx #clewx pic.twitter.com/bKfm23X2X2 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 27, 2023

Between 8 and 12 inches are predicted to fall in the Cleveland area while Ashtabula could receive upwards of 18 inches, the NWS reported.

Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties have a winter storm watch that will last from 4 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Heavy and blowing snow could lead to difficult travel in the snowbelt Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to the NWS.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Winter weather to hit Northeast Ohio, Akron to get less than an inch