Winter storm watch issued for York and Adams counties. How much snow is predicted?

A winter storm watch has been issued for Adams and York counties this weekend as 3 to 6 inches of snow could fall.

The watch is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.

A winter storm watch has been issued for York and Adams counties for Friday night into Saturday morning.

The storm is expected to track to the south of south-central Pennsylvania so if it shifts farther south, the snow totals could be less, the weather service said.

Hilltops will see the highest accumulations, the weather service said.

Unlike the storm earlier this week that delivered a wet snow, this one will be fluffier, which may result in a higher accumulation, the weather service said.

Snowfall totals: How much fell in south-central Pa. during winter storm on Tuesday

Watch for slippery roads from the storm

The National Weather Service says travel could be slippery this weekend.

During the storm earlier this week, a section of Interstate 83 in northern York County was shut down as commercial vehicles could not move out of the way to allow PennDOT trucks to treat the roads.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Half a foot of snow could fall in York and Adams counties Friday into Saturday: National Weather Service