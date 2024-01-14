Winter storm watch: possible 1-4 inches snow for Limestone, temps dropping below zero

Jan. 13—A winter storm watch is in effect for areas including Limestone County and much of North Alabama late Sunday through Monday night.

Heavy snow possible with total snow accumulations possible to 4 inches.

The National Weather Service advises that travel could be difficult, especially in morning and evening commutes. Wind chills as low as zero could result in hypothermia if percautions aren't taken.

Visit https://www.weather.gov/ for immediate updates.