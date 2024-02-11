Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued for a portion of the Twin Tiers

TechCrunch

This week was a busy one with Rivian officially announcing the reveal date for its next-gen EV, a Waymo robotaxi striking a bicyclist (oh and one of its robotaxis was vandalized and burned late Saturday night!), Arrival trying to sell off its UK assets, plus a few scoops on e-motorcycle startup Cake, Ford and Fisker. Joby Aviation, a company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, announced Sunday an agreement with Dubai regulators to launch air taxi services there by early 2026. Joby, a startup that went public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, said it's targeting initial operations as early as 2025.