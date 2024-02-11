Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued for a portion of the Twin Tiers
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following alert:
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 1 PM EST
TUESDAY…
WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches. Locally high snow amounts are possible.
WHERE…In New York, Chemung, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and
Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna,
Wyoming, Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne counties.
WHEN…From 7 PM Monday to 1 PM EST Tuesday.
IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates late Monday night into
Tuesday morning could approach 2 to 3 inches per hour at times.
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following alert:
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING
THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…
WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 or
more inches possible.
WHERE…In New York, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Cortland,
Chenango, and Otsego counties.
WHEN…From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates late Monday night into
Tuesday morning could exceed 1 inch per hour at times.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following alert:
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 1 PM EST
TUESDAY…
WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches.
WHERE…Portions of central and northern Pennsylvania.
WHEN…From 6 PM Monday to 1 PM EST Tuesday.
IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall will begin Monday evening and
could be mixed with rain at the onset, before becoming heavier
overnight into Tuesday. Snowfall rates of one to two inches per
hour are likely prior to sunrise on Tuesday. Snow will continue
to fall through Tuesday morning before tapering off in the early
afternoon hours.
