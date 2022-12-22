Winter storm whips up blizzard conditions, plunging temperatures across US: Live updates

States including Wyoming, Colorado and Montana have already recorded dramatic temperature plunges and more than a dozen others had temperatures below zero Thursday morning as a blast of Arctic air advances over much of the U.S. and a blizzard brews in the north.

More than half of U.S. states were forecast to see some areas with minimum wind chill temperatures in the negative double digits in coming days, and the coldest regions were bracing for wind chills below -50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There will be "dangerously cold conditions across most of the country this week," the weather service said.

High winds combined with even moderate amounts of snow could cause blizzard conditions in parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast.

Forecasters warn the weather could snarl busy holiday travel and knock out power.

TEMPTED TO JOKE ABOUT GLOBAL WARMING AND THE COLD? Here's what experts say about that.

WILL YOU HAVE A WHITE CHRISTMAS THIS YEAR? Here's where snow is forecast for the holiday

Snow falls during a winter storm warning, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Old Capitol Building in Iowa City, Iowa.

'The bottom keeps falling out': Temps plummet across the US

The freezing air has already hit some areas of the country with a vengeance, at times transforming temperatures in a matter of minutes.

The National Weather Service reported rapidly falling temperatures in Wyoming on Wednesday night. The weather service's Cheyenne, Wyoming, office reported a 56-degree temperature drop in six hours, a record.

A wild day of weather continues over southeast Wyoming!

In addition to the record 1-hour temp drop earlier, we have now dropped 51 degrees (from 42 to -9) in TWO hours! The bottom keeps falling out as wind chills crash into the -40s locally in Cheyenne!

Stay safe out there! #WYwx pic.twitter.com/gFUh03v7FV — NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) December 21, 2022

The weather service in Boulder, Colorado, reported a 37-degree drop, from 42 to 5 degrees, in the span of an hour in Denver on Wednesday night.

Story continues

In Dillon, Montana, a weather service office reported a 26-degree drop in three minutes.

The cold front is forecast to dive into the South as it moves farther east. Forecasters warned of potential flash freezing in areas where moderate rain may fall. And more than 130 million people faced dangerous wind chills late Wednesday.

WHAT IS A BOMB CYCLONE? A winter hurricane, explained

How are regions being impacted by the winter storm?

Midwest: Some areas in the Midwest and the Great Lakes region could see blizzard conditions until the end of the week, according to AccuWeather. Light to moderate snowfall and strong winds are forecast for the region with heavier snow predicted to exceed a foot over the Great Lakes through Friday. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency on Wednesday for all 77 counties.

Northeast: The storm system is expected to hit the Northeast with a number of hazardous and disruptive weather conditions in the days leading up to Christmas, according to AccuWeather. Mostly rain and strong winds are expected ahead of the storm Thursday and Friday. But some portions of the region may experience snow as the blizzard moves east from the Midwest. The rain and snow will put the region at risk of flash freezing, according to AccuWeather.

South: The storm will hit the South with wintry conditions and a deep freeze according to AccuWeather. As temperatures drop, more than 4.4 million people were under a weather service-issued hard-freeze warning in parts of Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi on Wednesday. Wind chills with subzero temperatures may move into Texas and parts of the Deep South through the week's end, the weather service said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter storm whips up plunging temperatures across US; live updates