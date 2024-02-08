Winter storms begin to exit Arizona, but snow, rain chances, flood threats linger

More rain and snow could hit Arizona on Thursday as another system speeds across the state, but the effects of earlier storms could linger into next week as water flows into usually dry creeks and rivers.

The National Weather Service has posted a flood warning for the Tonto Creek and Tonto Basin areas northeast of Phoenix as water levels in the creek surged with runoff from rain and upstream snowmelt. Officials cautioned people not to cross flooded areas, especially where there is no bridge.

A winter storm warning was extended through Thursday in the high country around Flagstaff, the weather service said, as chances for additional snow remained. The weather service said the snow could hamper travel in many areas.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closed several stretches of Interstate 40 and other mountain-area roadways on Wednesday, and though some had reopened by the end of the day, others were still closed. The agency urged motorists to check conditions before heading out on the roads.

The storm left varying amounts of rain across metro Phoenix. The weather service recorded 0.34 of an inch at the official rain gauge at Sky Harbor International Airport over the last two days, but gauges monitored by the Flood Control District of Maricopa County showed higher amounts around the edge of the metro area.

More than 1 inch fell at locations around Cave Creek, and a rain gauge at Yarnell measured 1.81 inches over three days. Most of the gauges in the metro area ranged from about a third of an inch to three-quarters of an inch.

In the high country, Flagstaff and Bellmont received more than 16 inches of snow since Tuesday afternoon, the weather service said. Arizona Snowbowl reported 26 inches of new snow.

The weather service forecast calls for more showers across Phoenix on Thursday, but with lower rainfall totals as the storm moves out. Another system will bring a chance of showers again on Saturday.

Temperatures will remain slightly below normal, with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the 40s. Sunny skies are expected to return by Monday.

The storm systems are fueled by El Niño and atmospheric rivers, long regions of water vapor in the atmosphere, much like a river in the sky. Typically, the storms brought by these rivers form over the warm waters of tropical oceans. The high temperatures in these areas cause ocean water to evaporate and move up into the atmosphere, where strong winds and existing weather patterns carry it onto the coast.

For updated road and weather conditions, visit Arizona Traveler Information, download the AZ 511 app or dial 511.

