Winter storms don’t stop U.S. Postal Service mail carriers, but your icy sidewalk might

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Some of the biggest advice we hear when heavy snowstorms hit is to stay at home and off the roads if you can, but what about those whose job is to go out no matter the weather?

Neither snow nor rain will stop U.S. Postal Service letter carrier Skyler Rigby from delivering the mail each day.

Six days a week, Monday through Saturday, USPS postal workers deliver the mail to your mailbox, and in the winter, Rigby said he comes prepared.

“I wear layers,” he said. “I have two jackets on, a sweater, and a thermal shirt underneath.”

USPS mail carrier Skyler Rigby sits inside a mail truck on Jan. 12, 2024. (credit: KTVX)

Staying warm isn’t the only obstacle Rigby said he and other mail carriers face. He explained that when snow plows come through, snow will often pile up on the sidewalk and block mailboxes.

According to the U.S. Postal Service website, “carriers are not required to deliver to locations where safety issues – such as icy steps, snow-packed paths or icy overhangs – create perilous conditions.”

If you want your mail, that’s something Rigby said you can help out with.

“Something that we can try to ask our customers is to make sure their mailboxes are clear so that we can pull in and deliver the mail and then pull out,” he said.

Rigby said roads can be “very slippery” so driving in the snow is something they have to learn to deal with, too.

So next time you see the snowfall and the mail in your box, Rigby said to remember your neighborhood mail carrier working their way through the winter.

