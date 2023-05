Reuters

The FDIC is planning to release a highly anticipated proposal for refilling its deposit insurance fund as soon as next week, the report added. Smaller lenders with less than $10 billion in assets wouldn't have to pay, Bloomberg News reported, adding that there were more than 4,000 institutions under that threshold at the end of last year. The FDIC and its flagship deposit insurance fund have been active since the Great Depression to provide an orderly resolution for failed banks and to reimburse certain customer accounts.