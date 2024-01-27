Winter storms lead to sewage overflow in Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials from the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services (PBES) are advising the public to avoid contact with the Willamette River downstream of the Ross Island Bridge.

January’s periods of snowfall and heavy rains caused a combined sewer overflow to the Willamette River on Saturday morning, leading city officials to issue the advisory.

PBES said the city’s Big Pipe system – large pipes on either side of the river placed to keep out sewage – reached 100% capacity around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. This began a subsequent overflow into the river, which is still ongoing as of 3:20 p.m. Saturday.

As a result, PBES has advised everyone to avoid contact with the river during an overflow and for at least 48 hours afterward due to the threat of increased bacteria in the water. However, they added this advisory may be adjusted to include areas further upstream since more rain is expected.

People can follow the duration of this overflow by viewing the Big Pipe Tracker.

According to PBES, this is the fifth combined sewage overflow this year.

