Winter Storms are on the way, tips for driving in wintry conditions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — As winter storms bring snow and ice to the Western Slope this weekend, traffic accidents often rise. Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a 20-year veteran of the Colorado State Patrol tells WesternSlopeNow drivers should be wary of roads that look clear of snow and ice because black ice is harder to spot.

Driving fast is a common cause of snow-related accidents and the higher the speed the more severe the crash. To avoid dangerous and possibly deadly accidents, especially on I-70, Cutler tells WesternSlopeNow drivers should reduce speeds, turn off cruise control, and increase their following distance.

If you plan to ski or snowboard this weekend, Patrick Latcham, Telluride Ski and Golf’s VP of Sales and Marketing said snow is piling up with temperatures as low as the single digits. However, Latcham warns if you drive up to Telluride, take your time.

In Grand Junction, we only expect a couple of inches of snow, but temperatures will be five to 10 degrees below average.

