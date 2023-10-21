Winter sunglasses are a celebrity's secret weapon

It’s officially autumn, finally there is a chill in the air, and this is when you notice that some people are sticking with sunglasses, regardless; in particular the same people who rely on them year round – celebrities and high-profile types.

Actually you wouldn’t catch a foreign correspondent doing a piece to camera in shades and many of them are household names. Likewise you don’t expect royalty to greet the public in dark glasses or the PM of the UK to step up to the podium outside Downing Street wearing shades. Never.

In fact we would all take a very dim view of a PM going about his or her duties in sunnies, similarly policemen and women, soldiers, headmasters and mistresses, doctors and judges, Question Time panellists and Antiques Roadshow experts – we don’t want see any of them in the latest Prada shades. Whereas we’d be disappointed if Naomi Campbell were out and about without hers.

US President Joe Biden is often spotted sporting shades - Getty

In short, our feelings about sunglasses are fairly complicated. We like them but we don’t necessarily trust them. We fancy ourselves in them but we’re not sure the children’s entertainer should be wearing them, or the groom. We slightly have it in for people who apparently never take them off, but then again we’re aware this could be on account of a medical condition/acute light sensitivity (as turned out to be the case with Bono, which only came to light after decades of people assuming he was a bit of a rhymes-with-rock).

We get that sunglasses can look Try Hard (thinking of Simon Cowell). We didn’t need to see The Devil Wears Prada to work out that they can put the wearer at one remove from normal society. And we also appreciate that some people have sunglasses thrust upon them as a defence against the flashing light bulbs of paparazzi cameras.

The bottom line is that sunglasses can be weaponised or they can be a health precaution, a fashion accessory or a firewall and it pays to know how you tell the difference. Here goes:

Age Defenders

The thing that distinguishes the older Rolling Stones who made Hackney Diamonds from the Stones 30 years ago (apart from the absence of Charlie Watts) is you will often see them in public wearing shades and these days Keith barely takes his off. This is simply because shades, like long hair and drugs, go hand in hand with rock ’n’ roll and when you’re too old for the former you need them a lot more. With the right sunglasses and a bandana you’re just nose and teeth and your crinkly eyes will look exactly the same as they did in 1979. Likewise if you’re Joe Biden – doddery on his feet, sharp from the cheekbones up – sunnies give you a lift.

These days Keith Richards barely takes his shades off - Getty

Privacy Screening

You can wear a hat, pull up your collar, add a mask or a scarf, or you can take your chances with shades and a baseball cap which is the combo most celebrities prefer in 2023 – Leo DiCaprio never goes outdoors without his celebrity disguise, even if it has never worked. Sunglasses in autumn either say “this is what I do to gloss up” or “Don’t Talk To Me”.

Eye Armour

Anna Wintour’s is the name you automatically reach for if you’re talking about fashion and shades but hers are also face armour, allowing her to keep her distance and ontributing to her self-cultivated image of being the industry’s toughest audience. Paddington displayed his displeasure with a hard stare; making people guess as to your pleasure or lack of it is the job of eye armour. If you’re doing this properly you keep them on indoors, year round, and at night if there are cameras. It should get to the point where if you do take them off for any reason (trying to see the hors d’oeuvre) everyone reels back in horror.

Anna Wintour is often pictured in dark sunglasses - Getty

Just Because You Fancy Looking Cool

How could Blondie look cooler? we used to ask ourselves; add a pair of Fly shades, that’s how! Sanna Marin exiting her car at Paris Fashion Week: what has she not forgotten to wear? Big black Front Row sunglasses! Watch Sienna Miller in the Marks & Spencer ad; great-looking woman in nice clothes – but with the shades on, power-player A-list hottie.

Light Protectors

The very fair-skinned, and Bono, have need of shades to protect their eyes, and the sort that offer full protection from glare and dust are wraparounds or fly sunglasses. The mirrored sunglasses that are favoured by US motorcycle cops are not precautionary; they’re there to scare the bejesus out of you, which is another function of shades.

Mystique Makers

Once again you might think of Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld or Andy Warhol (though often the people we think of as having mystique overlap with the people who have eyes made for sunglasses and Warhol would be one of those). Not Tom Cruise mind you. TC has excellent eyes and yet is the man single-handedly responsible for keeping Ray-Ban aviators at the top of the fashion charts, and his own mystique running at roughly 90 per cent.

Karl Lagerfeld owed at least some of his mystique to the dark shades he often wore - Getty

Eye Candy

Even those with the loveliest eyes in town can benefit from sunglasses (think of the big reveal of Audrey Hepburn’s peepers over the top of her shades in Breakfast at Tiffany’s). Sunglasses are also the cheapest way of getting a hit of up-to-the-second catwalk glamour that everyone will notice. Can’t go wrong.

