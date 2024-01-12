Winter Survival Guide: What you need know to keep warm this winter season

A person uses an umbrella while snow falls, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. The National Weather Service reported 4.8 inches of snowfall at 7 a.m.

With the polar vortex rearing its frost-bitten head again in West Texas, here are some tips to help keep you warm and prepared for this winter season.

Home

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for the state's grid conditions from Jan. 15 to 17 due to the extremely cold weather predicted across the state.

This means knowing what to set thermostats at to stay warm and to save money.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, setting thermostats between 68℉ and 70℉ will keep you comfortable while awake at home and help keep the energy bill down.

Other ways to winter-proof your home are by caulking and weather-stripping doors and windows, insulating walls and attics and installing storm or thermal-pane windows or covering windows with plastic from the inside, according to FEMA.

Individuals can also have chimneys inspected yearly, install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and clean out home ventilation systems.

Car

Even if snow is not in the forecast, keeping a winter emergency kit in the car is important in case individuals are stranded or in a crash and must wait for first responders.

According to AAA, here are some items you should pack in the kit:

First aid kit with extra medications.

Extra cell phone charger.

Flashlight.

Non-perishable food and water.

Sports drinks, as water might freeze in the car.

Road flares or reflective triangles

Portable shovel.

Kitty litter for giving car traction if stuck.

Blankets

Lock and windshield de-icer.

Rain poncho.

Warm clothing (boots, hats and gloves).

Hand and feet warmers.

If individuals must brave the cold to drive, AAA advises drivers to ensure tires are properly inflated, the vehicle has half of the tank at all times, never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed space and do not use cruise control on any slippery surfaces.

When driving in snow, AAA gives the following tips:

Stay home and only go out if necessary.

Drive slowly and accelerate and decelerate gradually.

Increase distance when driving behind another vehicle.

Know if the vehicle breaks are anti-locking or not.

Pets

Pets are family, so ensure they are cared for during the winter months.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has provided the following winter pet safety tips:

Keep the home humidified and towel dry your pet when they come inside from snow.

Pay attention to their feet and in-between the toes and remove any snowballs from between his foot pads.

Don't shave your pet to the skin during winter months.

Wash your pet's paws after a walk to remove chemicals and salts as they irritate their paws.

Feed pets a little more than usual during winter months as they burn more energy staying warm.

Ensure animals have a warm place to sleep, off the floor and away from all drafts.

Overall, if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pet.

