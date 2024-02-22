Is winter truly over in Dallas-Fort Worth? Here’s what the National Weather Service says

North Texas is in for another warm February weekend, which begs the question: Is winter truly over?

Not so fast, said Allison Prater, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office.

“Cool air outbreaks can still happen through March and April,” Prater said. “But they become increasingly rare.”

This has been a question floating around, even here at the office! So, here is our best answer...



Maybe?



The NWS first posed the question in a post on X, formerly Twitter, about winter being over with a graphic tied to the latest Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day forecast.

Most of the Metroplex is leaning above normal temperatures on the forecast, which covers the rest of February and into early March. But as in most things in weather, there are no absolutes, Prater said.

“Saying ‘winter is truly over’ in general is more of a can of worms,” Prater said.

NWS climatology and data show that freezes can still occur well into March and April.

A dive into historical Dallas-Fort Worth temperature data shows certain days in March, on average, when low temperatures continue to flirt with freezing to near-freezing values:

20 degrees- Jan. 31

25 degrees- Feb. 15

30 degrees- March 3

32 degrees- March 12

35 degrees- March 21

40 degrees- April 5

45 degrees- April 17

50 degrees- May 2

While it may be too soon to call winter over in North Texas, temperatures going into the weekend and next week will stay warm.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday highs will stay in the 70s with sunny skies overhead, Prater said. Going into Sunday and Monday, temperatures will increase into the 80s and even coming close to the 90s.

A cold front will move into the Metroplex Tuesday night, dipping temperatures into the 70s, Prater said. Along with the cooler weather Wednesday, there is also a 20-30% chance of rain.

“We’ll continue to watch those as we get closer in time to that period,” Prater said.