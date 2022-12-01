7

Winter comes to Ukraine: Civilians forced to face 'extremely difficult few months ahead' as Russian invasion grinds on

Niamh Cavanagh
·Reporter
·4 min read

TBILISI, Georgia — It’s been nine months since Russia launched its “special operation” in Ukraine in what President Vladimir Putin claimed was done to "de-Nazify" the region. Since February, millions of Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries, while others, unable to leave, have taken shelter in train stations and in the basements of buildings from heavy shelling and invading forces.

As the weather in Ukraine drops below freezing, with average temperatures this time of year around 20°F, civilians will be forced to defend themselves against another threat: the oncoming winter. In recent weeks, Russia’s military has ramped up attacks on critical infrastructures in cities such as Kyiv and Lviv. In just one day last month, Russia’s military launched between 60 and 100 missiles at several major cities.

Among the targets was the national power grid, its operator said. Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo, said the attacks on the grid had been “colossal.” In a briefing to reporters, he stated that Ukrainians could face power outages as the grid could not “generate as much energy as consumers can use.”

A view of damaged electrical wires after the Ukrainian army retook control from Russian forces in Lyman, Ukraine, on Nov. 27.
A view of damaged electrical wires after the Ukrainian army retook control from Russian forces in Lyman, Ukraine, on Nov. 27. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

As a result of the colder weather and lack of basic necessities in Ukraine, a World Health Organization regional director said that at least 3 million people would be displaced in the coming months. “This winter will be life-threatening for millions of people in Ukraine,” Hans Henri P. Kluge said in a statement. “We expect 2–3 million more people to leave their homes in search of warmth and safety.”

Similarly, the top U.S. general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, said there would be “incalculable human suffering” as families are left without electricity and heat. “Basic human survival and subsistence is going to be severely impacted, and human suffering for the Ukrainian population is going to increase,” Milley said. He went on to say that the Russian strikes on energy infrastructure would “undoubtedly hinder Ukraine’s ability to care for the sick and the elderly. … The elderly are going to be exposed to the elements.”

Elderly residents are evacuated from the southern city of Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov. 27.
Elderly residents are evacuated from the southern city of Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov. 27. (Bernat Armangue/AP)

On Tuesday, during a NATO two-day conference held in Romania, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg accused Putin of trying to “weaponize winter.” “Russia is using brutal missile and drone attacks to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter,” Stoltenberg said. Now Ukrainians are either forced to “freeze or flee.”

And there are some who are deciding to stay. Yahoo News spoke to a mother of two based in Lviv, where she runs a bakery with her husband. Asked why she wanted to stay despite the bombings and the looming bitter winter, Kateryna Humenyuk said: “Of course, we are worried. But as long as it is possible to live here, we will raise the economy of our country and look for all possible options for the safety of our children.”

In the residential area where she lives, Humenyuk said that the infrastructure had been “badly damaged” from a previous bombing. “There was no light and therefore no heat.” She added: “But fortunately, our energy workers have restored everything and there is still light, although there are still intermittent blackouts.” For those, Humenyuk explained how her husband connected an ordinary lightbulb to a car battery. ”It’s a pity it does not give warmth,” she said.

Kateryna Humenyuk with her husband and children.
Kateryna Humenyuk with her husband and children. (Courtesy of Kateryna Humenyuk)

Across Ukraine, there are organizations, both local and international, that are helping those who will stay during the long winter. One organization on the ground in Ukraine is Plan International, which, among other services, provides Ukrainians with thermal blankets, winter clothing, heat appliances and fuel ahead of the winter months.

Speaking to Yahoo News, Mia Haglund Heelas, Plan International’s head of Mission Ukraine Crisis Response, said that the freezing temperatures will have a “brutal impact” on the lives of millions of Ukrainian children and their families. “Many are living in homes that are damaged and are not able to provide the protection that you need when you meet very harsh winter conditions,” she said. “Now, with the beginning of winter, and the below-zero temperatures, this is the start of an extremely difficult few months ahead.”

With the charity being a children’s rights organization, Heelas said it also provides protective gear for children making their way to school during the harsh winter conditions. So far the organization has supported around 14,000 individuals, particularly those living in isolated areas.

A woman is seen making her way through the snow on Nov. 27 in Kyiv.
A woman is seen making her way through the snow on Nov. 27 in Kyiv. (Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images)

Recommended Stories

  • Collaborator, pseudo-head of microdistrict detained in Lyman

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed another accomplice of occupiers as a result of stabilisation measures in the liberated areas of Donetsk Oblast. Source: Press service of the Security Service of Ukraine; Prosecutor's Office in Donetsk Oblast Details: The local resident herself contacted the invaders after the occupation of the city of Lyman in July 2022 and offered her help in the war against Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's Kherson loses power supply after Russian shelling - governor

    The recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson has lost its power supply after heavy shelling by Russian forces, the regional governor said on Thursday. Kherson, which had endured weeks without basic utilities such as running water and electricity, partially regained its power supply last week after Ukrainian forces recaptured the southern city from Russian forces earlier in November.

  • Emmanuel Macron says Vladimir Putin made ‘huge mistake’ invading Ukraine

    The French president told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he believes a negotiation is still possible with the Russian leader to end the war in Ukraine.

  • Russia says it will focus on building nuclear arms infrastructure in 2023

    Shoigu said in televised comments that the Russia would also work to improve the combat capabilities of its missile forces and that facilities were being built to accommodate new missile systems. Russia has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world, with close to 6,000 warheads. President Vladimir Putin has placed territory seized by Russia in Ukraine under Moscow's nuclear umbrella, warning that he is ready to defend Russia's "territorial integrity" by all available means.

  • Zelensky says Musk should visit Ukraine to see war for himself

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday took another jab at Elon Musk, suggesting he come and visit Ukraine to see the war for himself after the billionaire last month proposed Ukraine cede territory to Russia. Zelensky, appearing at The New York Times’s DealBook Summit, said he wasn’t sure if someone has had an “influence” on…

  • Elon Musk Receives a Delicate Invitation

    The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX was a hero in Ukraine at war with Russia until he came up with a controversial peace plan.

  • Russia removes Kalibrs from Black Sea

    As of 1 December, Russia has six ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, but vessels carrying Kalibr cruise missiles were removed. Source: Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Twitter Details: As of 1 December, six Russian ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea.

  • Kremlin says EU plans for war crimes tribunal are illegitimate

    European Commision President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU would try to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute possible war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. "As for attempts to establish some kind of tribunal: they will have no legitimacy, will not be accepted by us and we will condemn them," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing call with reporters on Thursday.

  • 4 lion cubs saved from war in Ukraine arrive at US sanctuary

    Four lion cubs that were orphaned during the war in Ukraine have arrived safely at a Minnesota animal sanctuary that has pledged to provide them a permanent home. A male cub named Taras and three females named Stefania, Lesya and Prada, who are all between four and five months old, spent the last three weeks at the Poznan Zoo in Poland. “These cubs have endured more in their short lives than any animal should,” Meredith Whitney, wildlife rescue program manager at the fund, said in a statement.

  • Cyril Ramaphosa: South African president faces threat of impeachment over 'Farmgate'

    A panel finds Cyril Ramaphosa abused his position in the handling of a theft from his farm.

  • Winter is coming to war in Ukraine ... and it could be Kyiv's greatest ally

    It is widely assumed that winter conditions will favour the Russian military in the war in Ukraine. This assumption is incorrect and arises from the belief that living in a cold environment produces people who are capable of fighting in one.

  • China's Xi urges Ukraine talks in meeting with EU's Michel

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said. China has made such statements repeatedly in the past, while refusing to condemn Russia’s invasion and criticizing sanctions against Moscow. Weeks before the invasion, Xi and Russian leader Vladimir Putin affirmed their “no limits" relationship, and Beijing has stepped up oil purchases from Russia while their air forces held joint drills this week.

  • Explainer-Why the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act has Europe up in arms

    French President Emmanuel Macron will use a state visit to Washington this week to press European Union concerns about the United States' huge new green energy subsidy package. While EU countries welcome the new commitment to energy transition, they fear the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act will put their companies at an unfair disadvantage. WHY IS EUROPE ANGRY?

  • Mayor tells Kyiv residents to stock up on water, food in case of major blackout

    Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko warned that the temperature in homes could drop rapidly in the event of "a blackout and the destruction of infrastructure and a total absence of electricity, water supply, drainage and heat supply". "The temperature in the apartments may not differ much from the outside temperature," the former boxing champion told a security forum in Kyiv, where temperatures are around -4 degrees Celsius (25 degrees Fahrenheit).

  • US-Iran match mirrored a regional rivalry for many Arab fans

    BAGHDAD (AP) The U.S. team's victory over Iran at the World Cup on Tuesday was closely watched across the Middle East, where the two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and where many blame one or both for the region's woes. Critics of Iran say it has fomented war and unrest across the Arab world by supporting powerful armed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and the Palestinian territories. The divide is especially intense in Lebanon and Iraq, where heavily armed Iran-backed political factions vie for political influence with opponents more oriented toward the West.

  • German cabinet approves exit from Energy Charter Treaty

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Wednesday announced Germany's withdrawal from the Energy Charter Treaty, as growing dissatisfaction with the agreement in Europe casts doubt over its future. "The Energy Charter Treaty has proven itself in the past to be an obstacle for change," Habeck said following a cabinet meeting during which ministers approved the move. The parties that make up Germany's coalition government signalled the move earlier this month, which follows in the footsteps of Italy, France, the Netherlands and Spain, among others.

  • Bank of Russia open to relaxing curbs on non-residents transactions if sanctions eased

    Russia is open to relaxing restrictions on transactions by so-called unfriendly non-residents in exchange for the un-freezing of Russian assets abroad, its central bank said on Tuesday. Russia implemented capital controls after Western sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine and prevented foreign investors from unfriendly states, those that have imposed sanctions, from selling securities of Russian issuers. "Requirements for residents can be liberalised as much as possible, while the strictness of requirements for non-residents should differ depending on their jurisdiction," the Bank of Russia said in a report.

  • China's Nio Will Sell Next-Generation EVs in the U.S.

    If you’re not familiar with Nio, that’s OK. It can be hard to keep up with all the electric startups that have popped up over the years, especially in China. But Nio’s been around since 2014 (back when it was known as NextEV) and currently has a lineup of six different models. And soon, Nio plans to enter the U.S. market.

  • Ukraine Should Be Free to Hit Military Targets in Russia, Latvia Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine should be free to strike military sites inside Russia as it fends off attacks on its critical infrastructure, Latvia’s foreign minister said. But allies including the US have held back on sending weapons that can strike Russia.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion D

  • President Biden visits Michigan chip plant amid push for domestic production

    Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman details Biden's latest visit to a chip plant to promote U.S. chip manufacturing and the president's recent comments about averting a nationwide rail strike.