After winter warm-up, metro Detroit faces freezing rain, possibility of snow this week

Despite an early taste of a season change, with warmer temperatures last week and sun on Monday, forecasters say that there’s still more winter — and probably more snow — before spring arrives, no matter what Punxsutawney Phil predicted.

The highs on Monday are expected to be in the 40s, followed on Tuesday by somewhat colder temperatures. It will be dry in metro Detroit but there may be snow flurries farther north, in the tip of the Thumb.

Freezing rain and snow is expected Thursday, as the temperatures fall throughout most of Southeast Michigan, including metro Detroit.

"Right now, we’re looking at mostly rain, but maybe a little bit of snow towards the north," Brian Cromwell, a National Weather Service meteorologist said. "We don’t have a good idea of the amounts, but I don’t anticipate it being a super-high impact system."

Earlier this month, Punxsutawney Phil — one of several groundhogs folks were watching — did not see his shadow when he emerged from his Pennsylvania burrow on Feb. 2, indicating an early spring is on its way.

Cromwell said that we’ll see how it turns out this week, accurate forecasts only go out a few days. There could be a lot more snow, overnight Thursday, depending on how cold it gets — colder temperatures, of course, mean more snow; warmer, more cold rain.

"It’s possible snow will start to accumulate," he added. "But it’s far out to say for sure."

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Metro Detroit weather: Chance for snow, freezing rain coming