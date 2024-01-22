Winter Waterfalls are waiting to be discovered all over the Cleveland Metroparks
Winter offers a very unique opportunity to discover the beauty of a waterfall. The Cleveland Metroparks has almost 20 hikes that are a part of their Winter Waterfall Series. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about these special hikes that offer spectacular visual payoffs at each of the unique waterfalls. To learn more about the Cleveland Metroparks Winter Waterfall series visit: https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/education/education-programs/winter-waterfall-series