Winter weather to abate, roads remain slick, forecasters say

Nov. 29—While the lake effect snow warning issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland is due to expire at 7 a.m. today, roadways still may remain slick.

The Meadville area was forecast to pick up about one additional inch of snow by dawn.

Most of Crawford County dodged significant snowfall Tuesday, but northern parts of the county saw some larger amounts, according to NWS.

In extreme northwestern Crawford County, about 10 inches of snow was reported northwest of Springboro on Tuesday, the service said.

Moving farther east, northwest of the borough of Venango, 7.5 inches snow was reported Tuesday while east-southeast of Cambridge Springs, 4 inches of snow fell, and just west of Conneaut Lake borough, just over 2 inches was reported, NWS said.

Crawford County 911 Center reported about a half-dozen minor crashes around the county from pre-dawn until late afternoon.

Around 9 a.m., multiple vehicles were reported off the southbound lanes of Interstate 79 at the Cochranton/Geneva exit at Milepost 141 due slippery road conditions. Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville said there were no reports of any serious injuries.

This early blast of winter-like weather will disappear shortly, however, as the snow will be replaced by rain. According to forecasters, there is a slight chance of show showers this afternoon, with greater rain chances expected starting Thursday evening.