Winter Weather Advisories in effect for parts of southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the southern mountains until 2 a.m. on Monday.

Anywhere from 6-12″ of snow will be possible in the areas with the advisories. Locally heavier amounts will be possible. For the Northern Mountains, north of I-80 should expect about 2-6″, south of I-80 should expect 3-8″, our central mountains can expect 4-10″ and the southern mountains about 6-12″. This round of wintry weather is mainly for the mountains as the snow base will be about 6500 to 7000 feet in elevation. So, this will be a good example of a mountain snow and valley rain event. Most of the moisture will remain in central and southern Utah.

For the Wasatch Front on Sunday, temperatures will climb into the mid-40s, and isolated rain showers will be possible. In the higher elevations, a rain/snow mixture will be possible with the transitions to just snow taking place at about 6500 to 7000 feet. For St. George, it is looking like a rainy day as temperatures will stay in the upper-40s for the high.

Looking ahead into the work week, we will be tracking a few storm systems moving in from the Pacific. All precipitation chances end for St. George by Tuesday night/early Wednesday.

For the Wasatch Front, things look a bit wetter. We will have mainly rain chances through Wednesday. By Thursday, that looks to be a rain/snow mixture. Temperature-wise for the Wasatch Front temperatures look to stay in the mid to low 40s all week with lows hanging right around the freezing mark. St. George on the other hand will see temperatures staying in the mid to upper-50s for the work week.

The bottom line? Another round of wet weather is in order on Sunday.

