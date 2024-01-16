Winter weather advisory: Up to 6 inches of snow expected in parts of Massachusetts

A winter weather advisory has been issued in Massachusetts with up to half a foot of snow expected to fall in some areas as a slow-moving storm rolls through on Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect in Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, and Berkshire counties until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A snow map shared by Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear showed that Worcester, areas along the Route 2 corridor to the Merrimack Valley, and the Berkshires could be in for up to 6 inches of snow.

“It’s a SLOW BUILD folks! Snow falls this morning through 7 p.m., Spear wrote in a post on X.

7AM snow map refresh... Remember, that snow in southeastern MA will turn to rain later this morning, which is why totals will stay lower. @boston25 #mawx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/3LD0n9Feiq — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 16, 2024

Boston, the North Shore, and parts of southeastern Massachusetts are in for 2-5 inches of snow. Points on the South Shore closer to the coast, as well as Cape Cod and the Islands are expected to see 1-3 inches of snow because the storm will flip over to rain around 10 a.m.

Southeastern MA will flip to rain this afternoon. But a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected from northeastern MA to RI and CT. Light snow will continue all day inland. @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/lcStKUx92K — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 16, 2024

“We’re expecting mixed precipitation, sleet, or freezing rain as we transition to plain rain in southeastern Massachusetts,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “Boston, most of the day it’s going to be snowing for you, for the North Shore as well. It snows the whole time inland.”

Snow will start light-n-fluffy in the #boston area this morning and turn stickier as temps warm this afternoon. @boston25 #mawx #newengland pic.twitter.com/2OTqq0q9ie — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 16, 2024

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the NWS said in its advisory.

Another storm that will come off the coast on Friday is worth monitoring as the week progresses.

“It’s a very iffy storm. It might end up being pretty much a miss,” Spear said in her forecast.

The frigid temperatures are expected to stick around through the week and into the weekend.

