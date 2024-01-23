Winter weather advisory canceled; dense fog and rain to continue. Check forecast here

What will the weather be like in Greater Cincinnati on Tuesday?

The winter weather advisory from Monday has been canceled for Northern Kentucky and portions of Southeast Indiana and Southern Ohio. Air and surface temperatures remain near freezing elsewhere, so a few slick spots may still develop early.

The National Weather Service advises drivers to use extra caution when traveling.

Any freezing rain that occurs Tuesday morning will transition to all rain by mid-day.

A hazardous weather outlook calling for dense fog Tuesday night is in place for Hamilton and Clermont counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky.

More widespread rain will move back into the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday, allowing for some improvement in visibility. Even with precipitation and cloud cover, temperatures are expected to be above normal for Wednesday.

Fairly widespread rain is expected on Thursday. Temperatures will be mild, with highs in the 50s. Dry conditions are in the forecast for Friday. Temperatures will cool somewhat, with highs in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Rain chances will continue into Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s, cooling to highs on Sunday in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rain may mix with snow on Sunday as colder air works into the area.

What schools are closed or delayed today?

Three school districts in Butler County will be operating on a two-hour delay on Tuesday: Edgewood School District, Madison Local Schools and Talawanda City Schools.

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Tuesday: Rain, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming southeast at 5 to 9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Rain is likely tonight, mainly after 3 a.m. Patchy fog, but otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 36. Southeast wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Rain. Patchy fog before 9 a.m., with a high near 51. Light southeast wind becoming south at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Rain, with a low around 49. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

There is a chance of rain, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low of around 43. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Saturday: Rain likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: There is a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ice affecting Cincinnati road conditions Tuesday? More rain in forecast