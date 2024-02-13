Winter weather advisory canceled, National Weather Service still warns of snow in Columbus

The National Weather Service in Wilmington canceled a winter weather advisory for most of Central Ohio, but some snow still remains in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Call it the winter weather that wasn't.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington canceled an overnight winter weather advisory between Monday and Tuesday for most of Central Ohio, although there is still a slight chance for snow around Columbus early Wednesday.

High pressure will bring sunshine with some clouds and slightly above-normal temperatures today, with highs near 45. A weak weather system will bring in more clouds and a 30-percent chance of snow before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Parts of the Columbus area could expect about a half an inch of snow accumulation, although it shouldn't stick around for too long.

What's the Columbus weather outlook for the rest of the week?

Thursday

The precipitation should continue Thursday along with the warmup, with temperatures expected in the low 50s. Wind speed could also increase from 10 to 15 mph, becoming westerly winds of 19 to 24 mph by Thursday afternoon. In some places, wind speeds could hit as high as 39 mph, the NWS says.

Blustery conditions will continue after the sun sets with low temperatures of about 27.

Friday

If the forecast holds, Friday should be slightly cooler than Thursday, with partly sunny conditions and a high near 41. But the chance for precipitation increases as nightfall approaches, with a 50-percent chance for rain or snow in some parts of the area before 1 a.m. Lows overnight Friday could hit as low as 25 degrees.

What's the weekend weather forecast for Columbus?

The good news is that the sun should appear by the weekend with partly sunny conditions and highs near 33 on Saturday, and purely sunny conditions forecasted for Sunday with highs in the low 40s.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus snow advisory canceled: week brings winter and spring conditions