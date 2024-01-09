Winter weather advisory continues with more light snow expected

Jan. 9—A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon Tuesday as additional snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches of snow is expected.

According to the National Weather Service, people should plan on slippery road conditions and keep in mind that the morning commute could be hazardous. The Minnesota Department of Transportation lists mosts roads in the area as partially or completely covered in snow.

Blowing snow is also possible, mainly along Interstate 90 as winds increase. Gusts of 30 to 35 mph are expected.

For latest information about road conditions visit 511mn.org and 511ia.org.