Winter weather advisory for Eastern PA: Several inches of snow possible Friday night into Saturday

Feb. 16—NEW STORY — Winter storm warning now issued for Delaware County; snow totals bumped up across eastern PA

More snow is on the way Friday night into Saturday across southeastern Pennsylvania.

A winter weather advisory is in effect across the entire region from 10 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday for 1 to 5 inches of snow.

The further south you are in our region, the more snow you are likely to get, according to the latest snowfall projections from the National Weather Service's Mount Holly, N.J., forecast office.

Most areas are expected to get between 3 and 4 inches; however, southwest Delaware County and portions of Chester County could see higher amounts, according to the projections.

Snow could become heavy overnight before tapering off Saturday morning, according to the weather service. Roads will become slippery, and motorists should use caution.

Areas to the north, including the far northern portions of Montgomery and Bucks counties, as well as the Lehigh Valley, are expected to get between 2 and 3 inches of snow.

The latest round of snow will come from a clipper system moving across the Midwest and then Mid-Atlantic. A cold front that moved through the region overnight has provided the colder air necessary for an all-snow event, according to the weather service's forecast discussion.

"One good thing with this system is that the low is fairly weak, so winds look pretty light as the system moves through," the forecast discussion notes.

While most of the snow will wrap up by mid-morning Saturday, additional snow showers could linger throughout the day, particularly in areas to the north, according to the forecast discussion.

Otherwise, the rest of Saturday will be brisk, though clouds could give way to sunshine later in the day, which may just be enough to allow for melting of snow, according to the weather service.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, with a high temperature in the upper 30s expected. Heading into next week, temperatures will warm up, with highs in the 40s to the start the week, then gradually nearing 50 by mid-week.