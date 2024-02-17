A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties in purple
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following alert:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SATURDAY…
WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
WHERE…Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Pike
and Southern Wayne counties.
WHEN…Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
