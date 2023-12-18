Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Louisville. How much snow to expect Monday

Portions of Kentucky and Southern Indiana will be a Winter Weather Advisory Monday, with scattered snow showers expected throughout the day.

The National Weather Service announced the advisory, which will be in effect from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., early Monday morning. Louisville and several counties toward the east will be impacted, according to the forecast.

"Isolated to widely scattered snow showers, falling temperatures and gusty winds Monday will be present during the afternoon commute," a report from the service stated. "As a result, road conditions could briefly deteriorate due to slick pavement and reduced visibilities."

For Louisville, this could mark the first snowfall of the year. Less than a half an inch of accumulation is expected in isolated areas, according to the latest forecast.

Impact-based Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Kentucky and Indiana today. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop today. Some snow showers may develop into more brief intense snow bursts over the Bluegrass region. pic.twitter.com/xT7GZd3Hys — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 18, 2023

Louisville forecast

Monday: Snow showers are likely in the afternoon, with little to no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10-20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60%

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a 50% chance of snow showers until midnight. Then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15-20 mph before midnight and 10 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly clear, with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid-20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid-20s

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Louisville, eastern KY