Winter weather advisory in effect for parts of the Tri-State today. Here's the forecast

Winter's not done with the Tri-State yet.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for most of the area north of the Ohio River. It goes into effect at 2 p.m. and lasts through 9 p.m. tonight.

Wet snow and sleet are expected this afternoon, with total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible.

The weather service said residents in the advisory area should "plan on slippery road conditions which may impact the evening commute."

"The majority of the accumulation is expected on grassy and elevated surfaces," the advisory states. "However, a brief one- to two-hour period of rates near one inch per hour may cause some slushy accumulations on roads. It will also be rather breezy with northerly winds gusting 20 to 30 mph.

"Any lingering moisture on roads may lead to some slick spots as temperatures fall below freezing this evening."

The farther north you go in the Tri-State, the better the chances of seeing accumulating snow.

For Evansville and Henderson, the weather service says to expect rain from noon until around 3 p.m., when the precipitation will turn to a wintry mix, then to snow at around 5 p.m.

Temperatures Friday morning were at 40 degrees, but were expected to fall to around 33 by 5 p.m. Overnight lows will drop to 19 degrees, according to the forecast. A warming trend kicks in Sunday, when highs will reach the mid-40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s are expected next week.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Will it snow in the Tri-State today?