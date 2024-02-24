Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9am

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM snow/ PM sun, high 35

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 25

Sunday: Sunny & breezy, high 50 (36)

Monday: Warm & sunny, high 60 (49)

Tuesday: Rainy and windy, high 65 (50)

Wednesday: Showers & breezy, high 55 (30)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of central Ohio, including the city of Columbus, until 9 this morning. Snow showers will continue to move their way through central Ohio on Saturday morning. When all is finished around 1-3 inches of snow accumulation are expected.

Later this afternoon skies will start to clear and sunshine will return to the area. Cold air will continue to move in and temperatures will only top off in the mid 30. It will be a very breezy day as well with winds gusting close to 30mph at times.

Clear skies will stick around tonight. Low temps will fall to the mid 20s tonight. Wind chill values will drop to the low teens. Winds will calm down significantly and begin to shift in direction. For those who did not get to see the full moon , tonight will be the next best thing with a nearly full waning gibbous.

Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Southerly winds will bring in the warm air and temperatures will make their way to the low 50s across the area. The upward temperatures will continue into the upcoming week. 60s will return as early as Monday, and rain showers will make a return by Tuesday.

