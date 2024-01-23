Winter Weather Advisory for entire region, freezing rain, slick conditions possible this morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire region until noon Tuesday. This includes Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties in Ohio.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is breaking down the new models and timing on LIVE News Center 7′s Daybreak.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana until noon Tuesday.

Winter Weather Alerts

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Steady rain throughout the morning becomes scattered late-day

Well above normal throughout the week and into the weekend

Possible localized flooding with rain all week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Freezing rain is possible Tuesday morning, mainly in the northernmost counties.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says that slick conditions remain a possibility even after the air temperature climbs above freezing due to cold ground temperatures on untreated roadways and sidewalks.

Travel conditions should be back to normal, albeit wet, by lunchtime. We will see highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: More rain is possible on Wednesday, but no chance of wintry weather. Highs climb to the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with another round of showers possible.

Very mild for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Just a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and mostly dry during the day. A chance for rain showers by Saturday evening into Saturday night. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: A chance of rain in the morning. Snow showers may mix in at times. Daytime highs climb to the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit colder with highs in the upper 30s.