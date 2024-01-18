What is a winter weather advisory? Here's what the alert means

Cincinnatians may want to brush up on their weather terms, as freezing cold temperatures and snow are expected in the region.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, issued a hazardous weather outlook and special weather statement Thursday for Southwest Ohio and other areas. Earlier this week, the service issued a wind chill advisory.

But, what do these terms mean? Here are some weather term definitions to know, as used by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Snow is in Cincinnati's weekend forecast.

What is a winter weather advisory?

A winter weather advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when a low pressure system results in a mixture of winter weather ‒ such as snow, freezing rain or sleet – that can be hazardous. This combination does not meet the criteria of a warning.

What is a winter storm warning?

A winter storm warning is issued when heavy snow or ice accumulation is expected. The criteria for the warning can vary by location.

What is a winter storm watch?

The National Weather Service issues a winter storm watch when there is the potential for heavy snow or ice accumulation. The watch is typically issued at least 24 to 36 hours in advance. Criteria for the watch varies by location.

More winter weather terms to know

Wind advisory: Sustained winds traveling 25 to 39 miles per hour and/or gusts traveling 57 miles per hour.

Wind chill advisory: Wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken.

Wind chill warning: Wind chill is life threatening. Take action.

Wind chill factor: Strong winds can cause exposed skin to become cold more quickly. The threshold for potentially dangerous wind chill conditions is about negative 20 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What is a winter weather advisory? What to know about weather alerts