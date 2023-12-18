Winter Weather Advisory issued for entire region today; Snow showers, windy conditions expected

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties and Union and Wayne counties in Indiana starting at 10 a.m. today and lasting until 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Scattered snow showers, possible squalls

Windy with quickly deteriorating road conditions

Cold start to the work week, gradual warming

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY LEVEL 3: Light drizzle early with scattered snow showers, a couple of snow squalls possible late morning and early afternoon as temperatures fall around freezing, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Snow showers taper into the evening and become more isolated. Accumulations are likely to be in the 0.5″ to 1″ range for most of us, with the best chance of 1-2″ of snow being across the northwestern counties.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Temperatures will fall from the 30s into the 20s by the end of the day, leading to some slick spots potentially developing.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Winds may gust between 30 and 40 miles per hour between late morning and early evening, adding to the cold air and the potential for reduced visibility in heavier snow showers.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a stray flurry possible early, then some clearing. Cold. Lows near 20 and wind chills in the teens during the morning. Afternoon highs will not warm a ton, only topping out just above freezing. Winds won’t be as bad with gusts near 15 m.p.h.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine, milder. Highs rebound to the mid-40s.

THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible again by Friday. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers with highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with highs near 50.

